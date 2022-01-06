Snow and ice warning remains in place for Northern Ireland
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until 11am this morning for Northern Ireland.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:50 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th January 2022, 8:52 am
Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel on Friday morning.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are also likely.
There are sunny spells forecast, with further wintry showers expected during the morning.
These will die out in the afternoon but it will feel cold, with fresh westerly winds.
Today’s temperature is expected to reach a maximum of 5°C.