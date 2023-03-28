Society chief addresses members at NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s AGM
The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club held its Annual General Meeting recently in Dungannon.
Outgoing chairperson Hylda Mills welcomed members and guest speaker, Robert Gilchrist, chief executive of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.
A minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect to club members who had passed away within the last 12 months.
The treasurer’s report, compiled by Ruth Strain, was read in her absence by Alan Morrison.
Cathy O’Hara delivered the secretary’s report, which outlined the club’s busy itinerary following a return to pre-pandemic activities.
Club events included three society sales in Dungannon; the National Summer Show which attracted an outstanding entry of cattle at Clogher Valley Show; and the annual Calf Show judged by YDP winner Nicola Howie which featured more than 70 entries.
The club’s annual Herds Competition continues to grow from strength-to-strength.
The 2022 event was judged by the society’s former junior vice-president, Ian Watson.
Ian spent almost five days travelling the length and breadth of the country to judge over 30 herds.
The awards were presented at a successful open day and BBQ, hosted by former NI and UK National Beef Association chairman, Oisin Murnion, and his family at Tyrella near Downpatrick.
Oisin is a pioneer of conservation grazing, and runs a low-input system with cattle out wintered on rough terrain.
Visitors were impressed with how the Aberdeen Angus cattle can withstand the environmentally-sensitive farming system, and the inclement coastal and winter weather conditions.
Cathy O’Hara concluded by thanking the club’s sponsors of their support, and congratulated outgoing chairperson Hylda Mills on a successful year in office.
Cathy also congratulated Alan Morrison on his recent election as junior vice-president of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.
The election of office bearers for the incoming year was conducted by Alan Morrison.
Newly elected office bearers include: chairman: George McWhirter, Armagh; vice-chairman: Ian Browne, Fivemiletown; secretary: Cathy O’Hara, Rasharkin; and treasurer: Ruth Strain, Caledon.
Committee members include: Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown; Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley; Oisin Murnion, Kilkeel; Peter Lamb, Richhill; Hylda Mills, Scarva; Gail Matchett, Portadown; Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown; Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore; Alan Morrison, Maguiresbridge; Mena McCloskey, Dungiven; John Blackburn, Clogher; and Alan Cheney, Trillick.
Society chief executive, Robert Gilchrist, gave an interesting and informative presentation about future plans for the society and breed development.
Robert discussed a number of key areas including registrations, DNA and genomic testing, rules surrounding shows and sales, herd health scheme, marketing and finance.
The meeting concluded with a delicious supper, and a free raffle for everyone who attended the AGM.
Upcoming events in the NI Aberdeen Angus Club calendar include:
- Saturday 15 April
The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society Youth Development Programme Workshop will be held at Alan Cheney’s Lana Herd, 14 Stralongford Road, Trillick, Co Tyrone, BT78 3TZ.
The event is open to all cattle enthusiasts of any breed with all capabilities catered for.
For registration and further details contact Niall Lynch on Tel. 00353 838959478.
- Tuesday 18 April
The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society Show and Sale will be held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.
Judging will get underway at 10am, followed by the sale at noon.
- Saturday 15 July
Aberdeen Angus Ulster Championship, Castlewellan Show.
- Wednesday 26 July
NI Aberdeen Angus Club Summer Championship, Clogher Valley Show.
Photographs (right) from the Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club’s Annual General Meeting taken by Julie Hazelton.