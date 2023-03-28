Society chief addresses members at NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s AGM

Outgoing chairperson Hylda Mills welcomed members and guest speaker, Robert Gilchrist, chief executive of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.

A minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect to club members who had passed away within the last 12 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The treasurer’s report, compiled by Ruth Strain, was read in her absence by Alan Morrison.

Guest speaker, Robert Gilchrist, chief executive, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, is pictured at the AGM with the NI club’s council representatives John Blackburn and Alan Morrison. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Cathy O’Hara delivered the secretary’s report, which outlined the club’s busy itinerary following a return to pre-pandemic activities.

Club events included three society sales in Dungannon; the National Summer Show which attracted an outstanding entry of cattle at Clogher Valley Show; and the annual Calf Show judged by YDP winner Nicola Howie which featured more than 70 entries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club’s annual Herds Competition continues to grow from strength-to-strength.

The 2022 event was judged by the society’s former junior vice-president, Ian Watson.

Newly elected committee members pictured at the NI Aberdeen Angus Club’s AGM, from left: Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown; Oisin Murnion, Kilkeel; and Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Ian spent almost five days travelling the length and breadth of the country to judge over 30 herds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards were presented at a successful open day and BBQ, hosted by former NI and UK National Beef Association chairman, Oisin Murnion, and his family at Tyrella near Downpatrick.

Oisin is a pioneer of conservation grazing, and runs a low-input system with cattle out wintered on rough terrain.

Visitors were impressed with how the Aberdeen Angus cattle can withstand the environmentally-sensitive farming system, and the inclement coastal and winter weather conditions.

Robert Gilchrist, chief executive, Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, is pictured at the NI Club’s AGM in Dungannon with newly elected office bearers, Cathy O’Hara, secretary; George McWhirter, chairman; and Ian Browne, vice-chairman. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cathy O’Hara concluded by thanking the club’s sponsors of their support, and congratulated outgoing chairperson Hylda Mills on a successful year in office.

Cathy also congratulated Alan Morrison on his recent election as junior vice-president of the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society.

The election of office bearers for the incoming year was conducted by Alan Morrison.

Newly elected office bearers include: chairman: George McWhirter, Armagh; vice-chairman: Ian Browne, Fivemiletown; secretary: Cathy O’Hara, Rasharkin; and treasurer: Ruth Strain, Caledon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Outgoing chairperson Hylda Mills presents a token of appreciation to guest speaker Robert Gilchrist, CEO of Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society, who was guest speaker at the AGM. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Committee members include: Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown; Fiona Troughton, Ballygawley; Oisin Murnion, Kilkeel; Peter Lamb, Richhill; Hylda Mills, Scarva; Gail Matchett, Portadown; Jonathan Doyle, Cookstown; Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore; Alan Morrison, Maguiresbridge; Mena McCloskey, Dungiven; John Blackburn, Clogher; and Alan Cheney, Trillick.

Society chief executive, Robert Gilchrist, gave an interesting and informative presentation about future plans for the society and breed development.

Robert discussed a number of key areas including registrations, DNA and genomic testing, rules surrounding shows and sales, herd health scheme, marketing and finance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meeting concluded with a delicious supper, and a free raffle for everyone who attended the AGM.

Upcoming events in the NI Aberdeen Angus Club calendar include:

- Saturday 15 April

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society Youth Development Programme Workshop will be held at Alan Cheney’s Lana Herd, 14 Stralongford Road, Trillick, Co Tyrone, BT78 3TZ.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event is open to all cattle enthusiasts of any breed with all capabilities catered for.

For registration and further details contact Niall Lynch on Tel. 00353 838959478.

- Tuesday 18 April

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society Show and Sale will be held at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judging will get underway at 10am, followed by the sale at noon.

- Saturday 15 July

Aberdeen Angus Ulster Championship, Castlewellan Show.

- Wednesday 26 July

Advertisement

Advertisement

NI Aberdeen Angus Club Summer Championship, Clogher Valley Show.