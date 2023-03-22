Soil Nutrient Health Scheme – CAFRE launch training
Nutrient Management Plan training is available online at: www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training for farmers participating in the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS).
The aim of this training is to provide an understanding of the principles of nutrient management, help with the interpretation of the nutrient results and also the fertiliser recommendations received from the SNHS.
The training will outline the role and importance of carbon on Northern Ireland farms and demonstrate how to prepare a nutrient management plan using the CAFRE Crop Nutrient Calculator.
All farm businesses in Zone 1 (County Down and parts of County Armagh and County Antrim) participating in the SNHS will be receiving soil analysis reports over the next few weeks detailing a pH value and an index for the phosphorus, potassium, Sulphur, Magnesium and Calcium levels within all fields sampled.
In addition, phosphate, potash and sulphur fertiliser recommendations will be included based on the crop information provided at registration. Soil organic matter and farm carbon levels will follow at a later date. Taking part in the SNHS Nutrient Management Plan training will enable you to fully utilise the information provided in your SNHS soil analysis report, maximise the nutrient potential of your soils and allow you take a planned approach to nutrient applications to benefit your business and protect the environment.
Training consists of a series of short interactive videos.
Phase 1 provides a step by step guide to interpreting your SNHS report. Phase 2 focuses on demonstrating how to complete a nutrient management plan for your farm. Both Phase 1 and Phase 2 are available online, simply logon to www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training to enroll.
Alternatively, contact your local DAERA Direct office to make an appointment, where assistance will be provided to help you access the website and view the training.
For phase 2, additional support will be provided by CAFRE working in partnership with Countryside Services Ltd. Face to face training will be available in local venues and webinars can be viewed to further assist you to create a nutrient management plan.