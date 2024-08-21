dfd

RUN-OFF maps being provided to farmers across Northern Ireland will be a major weapon in the battle to keep nutrients out of Lough Neagh.

Drawn up as part of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme using the latest high tech methods, they pinpoint precisely the vulnerable areas and offer farmers the chance to take preventative measures.

In the first broad scale research work to be published by researchers from AFBI and Ulster University into the value of the scheme, the maps were described as “a major breakthrough” in efforts to tackle nutrient, and particularly phosphorus, entering our water systems.

Researchers focussed on identifying key areas for diffuse nutrient loss at fine scale across the Northern Ireland landscape as a guide to landowners in avoiding losses of valuable nutrients to streams and rivers following heavy rain – which currently make up a large proportion of the chemical loads moving downstream to our lakes and coastal areas annually.

Areas susceptible to run-off are very difficult to identify on the ground, they said, and normally were only visible during heavy rainfall and where vegetation cover was low. The complex landscape and highly-variable soil types on our farms add to the challenge.

As part of the DAERA-funded Soil Nutrient Health Scheme research programme, a specially commissioned LiDAR survey, together with soil mapping and advanced geospatial modelling techniques, were applied across the 6,927km2 area of Zones 1 and 2.

Within this, the highest-risk in-field run-off areas, covering 249km2, were defined across over 400,000 fields and will ultimately be provided for all 700,000 agricultural fields in the Province.

Farmers in these areas can now access these state-of-the-art maps within the SNHS online map viewer provided through their Government Gateway accounts.

Pieter-Jan Schön, Head of Environment and Marine Science Division at AFBI, said the maps were the beginning of a process to retain nutrients on the land and protect our waterways.

“Research activities as part of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme will ensure a strong scientific foundation to the information we provide to participating farmers across Northern Ireland,” he said.

"The runoff risk maps are a starting point that can be used by farmers and their advisors to target appropriate measures and management on those specific areas of their farms.

"Ultimately this will help retain nutrients on the land where they can be used for crop growth, while reducing losses and the resultant impact on our rivers and lakes.”

Actions to reduce losses from these areas, whether through land use management or installation of measures to trap and retain nutrients on land, are essential in breaking this land-water link and reducing nutrient, and particularly phosphorus, inputs to the water system.

This will be particularly important as it is embedded as part of the strategy to reduce nutrient pressures on Lough Neagh and improve water quality more generally in Northern Ireland.

Dr Rachel Cassidy, AFBI-lead on the project, commented: “This research marks a major breakthrough in the high resolution mapping of key areas for mitigation in the agricultural landscape to help farmers take action in the right places.”

Ulster University’s Prof Phil Jordan added: “This collaborative work provides an important new tool for agri-environmental management in Northern Ireland and made possible by developments in new technology and data analysis.”The published research article can be read Open Access in the international Journal of Environmental Management at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jenvman.2024.122110