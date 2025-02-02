Soil sampling crosses the 100,000 mark as the end of the Closed Period approaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS), now in its third year, has completed over 100,000 samples in this season’s sampling campaign.

Most of those fields are in Zone 3 in the northwest, but some fields registered this year from Zones 1 and 2 are also being covered. Overall, the Scheme is on track to sample more than 130,000 fields by the end of Spring 2025.

It is important that freshly fertilised fields are not sampled. Therefore, as the end of the Closed Period for spreading slurry and fertiliser approaches on 31st January, any farm businesses which have registered fields that have not yet been sampled are encouraged to contact the soil sampling contractor, RPS on 028 9692 8388 or email [email protected], if they plan to apply nutrients from 1st February onward. In some cases, it may be necessary to defer sampling until autumn.

A farm business registered on SNHS typically receives soil analysis reports within 4-6 weeks following sampling. Thereafter results for each farm will be available on the DAERA Online system accessible through the farm Government Gateway account.

Farm businesses already in receipt of results can make informed decisions about nutrient applications for the coming months. The SNHS reports provide a quick reference on field nutrient status with recommendations to improve, based on the crop information they provided, including pH, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur. If crop information has changed since registration, then farmers will be advised to consult a crop nutrient calculator or advisor. The interpretation of the results in the SNHS reports is covered by the Scheme training programme delivered by CAFRE.

This training is available online or farm businesses can sign up for face-to-face training with dates still available for some venues in February 2025. For further details on training or to register visit www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training. Farmers are encouraged to complete their CAFRE SNHS training online as soon as possible. Failure to register for SNHS and complete the training may affect your future payments. Further information is available at www.afbini.gov.uk/articles/soil-nutrient-health-scheme. Farmers can also contact the AFBI Helpdesk at [email protected]