Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Solpoll 1 Trailblazer won the UK Bull of the Year award. Shown this year as a three-year-old, he took numerous championships and interbreed awards, most notably at the Royal Welsh and Royal Bath and West Shows.

Owned by Lyn, Les and Adam Bowen, he was purchased in 2021 from breeders John and William McMordie, Ballygowan, Co Down, for £10,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His triumphs haven’t ended there, proving he is more than just a show bull his daughter Bowedu 1 Ruby was a prize winner at numerous shows and Female Champion at the Royal Welsh, before finishing the season as Reserve UK Female of the Year.

Solpoll 1 Perfection. (Pic: MacGregor Photography)

Solpoll 1 Perfection took the Sire of the Year for successive years for Spartan Herefords owned by Simon Hartwright.