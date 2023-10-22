Solpoll 1 Trailblazer takes UK Bull of the Year award
and live on Freeview channel 276
Solpoll 1 Trailblazer won the UK Bull of the Year award. Shown this year as a three-year-old, he took numerous championships and interbreed awards, most notably at the Royal Welsh and Royal Bath and West Shows.
Owned by Lyn, Les and Adam Bowen, he was purchased in 2021 from breeders John and William McMordie, Ballygowan, Co Down, for £10,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
His triumphs haven’t ended there, proving he is more than just a show bull his daughter Bowedu 1 Ruby was a prize winner at numerous shows and Female Champion at the Royal Welsh, before finishing the season as Reserve UK Female of the Year.
Solpoll 1 Perfection took the Sire of the Year for successive years for Spartan Herefords owned by Simon Hartwright.
Perfections progeny have had numerous success in the show ring again this year with a daughter, Spartan 1 Oyster Gem, placed Female Champion at the Great Yorkshire Show and a son selling for 16,000gns last December after being awarded the 2022 UK Bull of the Year.