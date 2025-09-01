Solpoll Herefords first on farm production sale

John and William McMordie are holding the first ever production sale of the well renowned Solpoll Hereford Herd to celebrate 70 years since the first bulls were sold for breeding.

The sale consisting of 25 cattle, 10 embryos and 25 straws of semen and will be held on farm at 58 Belfast Road, Ballygowan, Co Down, BT23 6NA on Saturday 13 September with bidding also available on Marteye through Halls Livestock Auction, viewing is from 11am with the sale beginning at 1pm.

The herd was established in 1953 and is the longest established active herd in Northern Ireland and the longest established polled herd in Ireland.

Over the years numerous cattle, semen and embryos have sold to GB, Ireland and Europe in the past and Solpoll has become one of the most successful herds in the breed.

Lot 17 Starlet B22. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

There are 19 females forward, including the entire spring 2024 born heifer group which offers a chance to buy into females that wouldn’t normally be offered for sale and from families that wouldn’t usually be sold from.

These heifers include prize winners from last years calf show and herds competition as well as siblings who have sold to AI stations, other herds as stockbulls with dams and granddams that have been Champion at Balmoral Show and the Calf Show.

Two such examples are Lot 7, Starlet B12 who was winner of best spring born heifer in last years herd competition and sells in calf to the £10,000 purchase Rempstone 1 Worldwide. Her sire Top Prize also sired the new NI Record Price bull in April at 6800gns.

Lot 17 Starlet B22, her grand dam was Calf Show Champion and Reserve Female Champion at Balmoral Show, her son sold to a pedigree herd in England. She sells in calf to Panmure 1 Henry who is the top sire of his generation, sons have sold to £13,000 and daughters to €22,000. The last straws ever to be offered from Henry sell as the last lot in the sale.

Lot 26 Boomer. (Photo: Alfie Shaw)

There are six homozygous polled bulls also for sale, these include a full brother to the top price bull at the Premier Sale this year in Dungannon (Becker, Lot 24) as well as one of the highest EBV bulls in the UK 2024 calves (Blacksmith, Lot 22) and two that have been used in the herd this summer, Lots 26 and 28 Bruno.

Boomer, Lot 26 is a son of one of the top breeding cows in the herd her previous four sons have been Male Champion at Balmoral, NI Sire of the Year, Genus ABS’s top Hereford bull and sire of the Agri Expo Champions last year. He is also service sire to nine of the heifers.

There are also 10 embryos available from two top donor cows and they sell as Lot 12, 13 and 23.

For any further enquiries contact John 07866125959 or William McMordie 07891903243 or Halls on 01743462620.