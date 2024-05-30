‘Solution must be found’ to safeguard Hilden Mill as further blaze breaks out at historic site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After yet another blaze broke out at Hilden Mill SDLP Lisburn North councillor Pat Catney has said that a solution must be found to safeguard the future of Hilden Mill.

He was speaking after the latest fire at the site this week.

In the wake of the fire Councillor Catney met with a number of stakeholders to discuss the future of the site.

Councillor Catney said: “We are at the point where I have lost count of the number of fires and arson attacks we have seen at the Hilden Mill site, with each one causing further damage to what is a historic site that we should be protecting.

“It’s heartbreaking to see what has become of the building when we could be doing something really positive there.”

Mr Catney added: “In the wake of this fire I have contacted a number of stakeholders to discuss how the site can be secured in the short-term with a view to long-term development.

“There is an opportunity to build something really special here that recognises the history of the site, while establishing something that contributes to our community in the here and now.”

He concluded: “The legacy of the Linen industry in Lisburn is something we should be proud of, instead we are watching it go up in smoke.

“I will continue to work with council and all the relevant stakeholders in the hopes of seeing this site developed and to stop the anti-social behaviour that has taken place there for the last number of years.”

It is not the first time a fire has engulfed the enormous site in the north of Lisburn city, said independent unionist councillor Gary Hynds, 38, who has lived in the area all his life (and was elected last year).

News reports show there was a significant blaze there in 2021.

Mr Hynds said the mill has been derelict since about 2006 – as has the site across the road, Hilden Mill School, which is currently being redeveloped and was given £180,000 six months ago by the government “to provide a community space tea room and childcare facilities”.

Founded in 1823 by the Barbour family, the linen manufacturer employed thousands of people and exported its products all over the world (Mr Hynds believes it was in fact the biggest such mill in the world in its day).

One of the previous owners of the site, Galliard Homes, was granted planning approval for a redevelopment scheme that involved up to 650 homes, though that planning permission has now expired.

“It’s hugely significant,” Mr Hynds said of the old mill.

“The Barbour family who ran the factory are ingrained here. So many people here lived and worked in it, so it affects a lot of people.”

He wants to see the site turned into housing, but without losing its historic characteristics, and impressed this upon the council’s chief executive when they met yesterday.

“The last thing I want is it to be basically completely flattened,” he said.

“That is my real fear.”

He was “depressed” it had happened, but he added: “It also makes me more determined.”

Police have said: “Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our inquiries into the incident, which we are treating as deliberate ignition, are ongoing.”