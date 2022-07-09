Some 68 entries for the NI Charolais National Show

The one-day event supported by primary sponsor, Bank of Ireland, will take place at Castlewellan Agricultural Show on Saturday 16th July.

Castlewellan Agricultural Show is set across 50 acres in the beautiful surroundings of Castlewellan Forest Park.

It features classes for cattle, sheep, goats, horses, poultry, pigs, rabbits, dog agility and home industries.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supreme and senior female champion from Gail Matchett, at NI Charolais National Show 2019 pictured with the sponsor, Bank of Ireland

A wide range of trade stands, food and craft producers showcase their wares alongside live music, vintage tractors, Young Farmers competitions, pet show, fashion tent, vintage tea tent and children’s amusements which will entertain all day long.

Judging of the Charolais cattle will begin at 9.30am sharp with the males being judged by Arwel Owen from the Trefaldwyn herd, Wales.

The females will be judged by Gareth Roberts from the Montgomery herd, Wales.

The Charolais National Show will comprise of 17 Charolais cattle classes including Charolais cattle of all ages- cows, seniors, intermediate and junior heifers and bulls and the best pair of Charolais cattle owned by an exhibitor.

Reserve supreme champion and junior male champion from S and D Bothwell, at the Charolais National Show 2019 pictured with sponsor, Bank of Ireland

The NI Charolais Club is pleased to see a return of the National Show following a two-year break as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The last National Show held at Clogher Agricultural Show in 2019 was a huge success, and this year’s event is shaping up to be just as successful.

This year’s event is made even more special as it coincides with the Charolais World Congress which is being held in the UK from the 7th-18th July 2022.

The Congress will visit Charolais herds and noted points of interest in England, Scotland and Wales before coming to visit Northern Ireland for the final three nights from the 15th-17th July where they will enjoy the Charolais National Show in conjunction with the Castlewellan Agricultural Show.

Junior female champion from Jeremy Paynter with judge Allen Drysdale at the NI Charolais National Show in 2019

On the Sunday the British Charolais Cattle Society have selected the Brigadoon herd in Co Down to feature on the Charolais World Congress 2022 tour.

The congress will visit the Brigadoon Charolais herd on Sunday morning, before the final gala dinner on the Sunday evening at the Titanic Hotel.

If you wish to attend any of these events, please book through the Farm Field Tours website: www.fieldfarmtours.co.uk/agricultural-tours or call 01636 616060.

The NI Charolais Club is excited about the forthcoming National Show and are delighted to confirm that 68 entries have been received from breeders throughout Northern Ireland.

The organisers would like to take this opportunity to thank their principal sponsor, Bank of Ireland, and the numerous other businesses which have confirmed their support for the National Show.