Some 84% of Open Farm visitors felt more informed about Irish food production

Agri Aware’s recent Open Farm events have received an overwhelmingly positive response, with 84% of attendees reporting that they felt more informed about Irish food production after the experience.

Taking place over the weekend of June 14-15 in Co Kildare and Co Galway, more than 4,000 people attended the events hosted by the Doran family dairy farm in Donadea and the Fahy family beef farm in Ardrahan.

The immersive, family-friendly initiative offered visitors a rare opportunity to see Irish agriculture in action, gaining a 360° view of where their food comes from and how it is produced sustainably.

Feedback gathered from visitors highlighted the meaningful impact of the events.

For many families, it was their first time visiting a working farm.

Among these, 96% strongly agreed that farmers place a high importance on animal welfare.

Additionally, 84% of attendees said they felt better informed about Irish food production. Nearly all visitors left the events with a more positive perception of Irish agriculture.

Throughout the weekend, visitors took part in a range of engaging activities, including self-guided tours of the working farms, cookery demonstrations by chef Eoin Sheehan, live sheep shearing by Karol Devaney, and expert panel discussions exploring key topics in agriculture.

Attendees also enjoyed milking demonstrations, nutritional advice from the National Dairy Council and milk samples from Tirlán and Aurivo across the two days.

Speaking about the results of the Open Farm survey, Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin said: “It’s heartening to see the connection being rebuilt between consumers and their food.

“The survey results confirm that people leave Open Farm with a better understanding of where their food comes from and a deep appreciation for the care farmers put into protecting the environment and ensuring animal welfare.”

Agri Aware would like to thank those who made Open Farm possible, our hosts the Doran and Fahy families and sponsors, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the National Dairy Council, the Irish Farmers’ Association, Tirlán, Fresh Milk Producers Group, Kildare Milk Producers Group, ABP Food Group, and Teagasc.