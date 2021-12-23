Some festive fun – Rearrange the letters to reveal the cattle breeds!
Some more festive fun for Farming Life readers!
This time, you need to rearrange the letters below to reveal a cattle breed.
Ask your family and friends to join in and see who can solve them in the fastest time!
You can find the answers at the end – no cheating!
1. ESYREJ
2. BADENERE GASUN
3. HSRITIB EULB
4. SLAHROICA
5. LGAYAWOL
6. EDRETX
7. NGHHDIAL
8. UIMNISLO
9. VFEKHIEL
10. HSIRI EMILOD
11. YIHEARSR
12. RNWBO SWSIS
13. IELHNTOS
14. REDHOFRE
15. EBEF OSTNRHRHO
16. HIRBSTI INFEAIRS
17. GLNOHRNO
18. TIWEH KPRA
19. SSRAEL
20. MLSTNAEIM
21. EDTELB LGAWLYAO
22. YEGSRENU
23. SSIIRTEBAL
Answers:
1. Jersey 2. Aberdeen Angus 3. British Blue 4. Charolais 5. Galloway 6. Dexter 7. Highland 8. Limousin 9. Flekvieh 10. Irish Moiled 11. Ayrshire 12. Brown Swiss 13. Holstein 14. Hereford 15. Beef Shorthorn 16. British Friesian 17. Longhorn 18. White Park 19. Salers 20. Simmental 21. Belted Galloway 22. Guernsey 23. Stabiliser