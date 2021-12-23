Some festive fun – Rearrange the letters to reveal the cattle breeds!

Some more festive fun for Farming Life readers!

By Joanne Knox
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 5:00 pm

This time, you need to rearrange the letters below to reveal a cattle breed.

Ask your family and friends to join in and see who can solve them in the fastest time!

You can find the answers at the end – no cheating!

1. ESYREJ

2. BADENERE GASUN

3. HSRITIB EULB

4. SLAHROICA

5. LGAYAWOL

6. EDRETX

7. NGHHDIAL

8. UIMNISLO

9. VFEKHIEL

10. HSIRI EMILOD

11. YIHEARSR

12. RNWBO SWSIS

13. IELHNTOS

14. REDHOFRE

15. EBEF OSTNRHRHO

16. HIRBSTI INFEAIRS

17. GLNOHRNO

18. TIWEH KPRA

19. SSRAEL

20. MLSTNAEIM

21. EDTELB LGAWLYAO

22. YEGSRENU

23. SSIIRTEBAL

Answers:

1. Jersey 2. Aberdeen Angus 3. British Blue 4. Charolais 5. Galloway 6. Dexter 7. Highland 8. Limousin 9. Flekvieh 10. Irish Moiled 11. Ayrshire 12. Brown Swiss 13. Holstein 14. Hereford 15. Beef Shorthorn 16. British Friesian 17. Longhorn 18. White Park 19. Salers 20. Simmental 21. Belted Galloway 22. Guernsey 23. Stabiliser