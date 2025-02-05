SONI proud to become platinum sponsor of Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster

SONI, the System Operator for Northern Ireland, is set to partner with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) in a new initiative that seeks to strengthen the relationship between the grid operator and the agricultural sector.

As the transmission system operator, SONI has the responsibility for planning the upgrading of the high voltage electricity grid to meet Northern Ireland's future energy needs.

SONI has a pivotal role to play in supporting the implementation of the Northern Ireland Energy Strategy as an important step on the journey to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The relationship between SONI and the agricultural sector is fundamental to this work if we are to deliver Northern Ireland’s energy transition in full. Growing the relationship with Young Farmers is a vital extension of that work.

William Sufferin (SONI landowner engagement lead) and Derek Lough (YFCU CEO)

In the year ahead, the partnership between SONI and YFCU will focus on a programme of sponsorship that supports campaign and competition initiatives that are delivered by members for the development of members.

In turn, it will provide SONI with the opportunity to engage with young people across rural communities.

As a critical stakeholder, SONI want to give young people an opportunity to feed into our plans as we work to develop an electricity grid that can meet Northern Ireland’s changing energy needs both now and into the future.

William Sufferin, senior landowner engagement lead at SONI said: “In recent years, SONI have continued to introduce and invest in new approaches to engagement across Northern Ireland.

“As we work to deliver a power system for the future, we understand that young people must have a voice in our decision-making processes for upgrading Northern Ireland’s electricity grid as we move toward a carbon-free power system.

“By working closely with the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU), our landowner and community engagement teams will have the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of some of the challenges the sector faces through the first-hand experiences of the next generation of farmers.

William continued: “SONI is proud to be a platinum sponsor of YFCU. This partnership is about fostering strong connections between SONI and the farming community in the time ahead.

“We recognise how instrumental the farming community is to Northern Ireland’s energy transition, and we welcome the opportunity to play our part by helping to invest in the future of farming through supporting YFCU.”

Derek Lough, chief executive officer, said: “The YFCU are delighted to welcome SONI Ltd as a platinum sponsor of our growing rural youth organisation.

“As they come on board, they are investing in the future of our young people and supporting those that live in rural communities across Northern Ireland.

“Not only will their support enable us to continue doing the work that we do but will also support us in developing our office bearers and utilising the skills that SONI have within their company.”