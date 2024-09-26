Sourdough innovation is healthy business for gold medal Lisburn home bakery

Cathy Stevenson, left, and Katrina Collins, the innovators behind Lisburn’s award-winning Daily Apron Home Bakery.

DAILY Apron Bakery, based in Lisburn, celebrated Sourdough September, a month-long celebration by the influential Real Bread Campaign, by winning a gold medal for an innovative loaf.

The progressive home bakery won gold in the prestigious Irish Quality Food and Drink Awards (IQFDA) for its distinctive black sourdough loaf, the latest innovation of Cathy Stevenson, who formed the business with friend Katrina Collins. Both are experienced bakers.

The charcoal look comes from a small amount of powder that also gives the bread an extremely airy, soft crumb and outstanding taste, according to Cathy.

“We were stunned to win the gold medal at the IQFDA gala dinner in Dublin,” continues Cathy. “It was tremendous recognition of one of the sourdough loaves that are proving immensely popular with customers.

“Sourdough is now proving to be a fast growing part of our overall business. We are also a great supporter of initiatives by bodies such as the Real Bread Campaign to increase the profile among shoppers of artisan breads,” she adds.

Sourdough relies on a mix of wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria, rather than baker's yeast, to leaven the dough. It’s richer in nutrients, less likely to spike blood sugar, contains lower amounts of gluten, and is generally easier to digest than bread made with yeast.

Sourdough and other speciality loaves are currently driving UK bread sales to £58.5 million for the year to end of March, 10.7 per cent growth year-on-year.

Cathy’s passion, sourdough, a fermented bread, is widely regarded as healthier because of the absence of yeast, seed oil and additives and its dependence on natural ingredients.

Her plain sourdough was also successful at the influential UK World Bread Awards. The bakery also provides a wide range of delicacies.

The awards mean all the early starts – especially for Cathy, starting at 2am – are really worthwhile. “All the individual effort we put in, it’s not mass-produced, we really believe in what we do and we really love what we do,” she adds.