South-East Fermanagh UFU Group enjoyed new look Fermanagh Show

The crowds that visited were able to stop at the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) trailer to speak to UFU president David Brown, avail of refreshments and hear about what the UFU has to offer.

South-East Fermanagh group office also ran a competition over the show days, with a chance to win a voucher for the Customs House Country Inn Belcoo.

Congratulations to the winner, Mrs Andrea Nelson.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South-East Fermanagh UFU Group enjoyed a new look Fermanagh Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking towards Autumn/Winter, the Fermanagh UFU Group committees will be holding a meeting on Wednesday 6 September, commencing at 8.30pm, to put their winter programme together.

This will be an opportunity to organise any possible meeting topics.

We would additionally encourage you to keep an eye out for the publication in the next week or so.

We would also remind members about the upcoming county dinner. This will be held on Friday 10 November 2023 at the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, and is an evening for the young and the young at heart.