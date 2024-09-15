South Londonderry Group Focus

​Summer 2024 definitely brought us a few challenges with the unsettled weather we experienced.

Although the average rainfall for the summer months remained similar to previous years, we missed out on having a continuous period of settled weather, with the rain never too far away. However, that didn’t stop local member Jonny Hamilton, from becoming one of the Ulster Farmers’ Union’s top cereal growers in Northern Ireland . Jonny won the group spring barley and winter barley competitions and went on to top the county competition as well. He then went onto compete with the top entries from the other counties, coming out with a very respectable third in winter barley and an excellent first place for his spring barley - well done Jonny! There were over 180 entries for the UFU cereal competition this year and we would encourage all our local growers to get involved next year.

We are about to launch our 2024 - 2025 Winter Programme of events for our group, and we have lots planned for our members. We kick off with a day trip on Tuesday 24 September, to Carse Hall Farm in Limavady, lunch at the White Horse in Campise then onto Fleming Agri in Newbuildings. Places are limited so contact the office to book if you would like to go. The bus leaves KFC carpark at 9.30am and cost including lunch is £30 per person. The rest of our meetings include a virtual farm tour, quiz night with Moneymore YFC, butchery demos and a local journalist. For full details keep an eye on your emails & text messages, they will also be up on the UFU website www.ufuni.org under events & training. If we don’t have your mobile number or email address, let us know by contacting the office on 028 7963 2127 and we can add you on. We look forward to seeing you over the winter period.