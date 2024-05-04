South Tyrone UFU group focus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The day consisted firstly of a trip to Fleming Agri-Products Limited. The Fleming Agri factory is based in Newbuildings in the North West of Northern Ireland. The purpose-built factory was established in 1983 on a modest half acre site. Over the years the factory has had several expansion developments including a £1.1m expansion which was completed in 2013. More recently a new 22,000 square feet factory opened mid 2020, for the manufacture of larger capacity trailers and vacuum tankers. With the pace of new technology moving so fast, the company embraces a policy of continuous improvement, involving the most up to date design packages, CNC production machinery and processes including robotic welding. After this visit, the group members made their way to the White Horse Hotel in Londonderry for a two-course lunch.

After being suitably refreshed, the afternoon saw them travel to Brook Hall Estate & Gardens. Owned and ran by past UFU president John Gilliland and his son, Brook Hall Estate & Gardens lies on the banks of the River Foyle, on the edge of Derry/Londonderry. This 18th century demesne, home to one of Northern Ireland's top arboretums, has witnessed and played a pivotal role in many of the historical events over the past centuries, from the Siege of Derry to the World Wars. The first Irish landscape to measurably validate operating beyond carbon neutral. John gave the members a detailed presentation on his work regarding carbon sequestration in Northern Ireland and his future plans for the Estate.

The day was thoroughly enjoyed by all and was a great way to unwind after some very testing times in the agri industry, not least with the weather.