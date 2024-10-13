South West Fermanagh group focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The group kicked off their winter programme with a meeting with Aileen Lawson, UFU assistant policy manager, on 3 October in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

Aileen gave an update on planning, ammonia, carbon and future environmental policies.

Members enjoyed a very useful discussion on the night.

The next big event in the Fermanagh calendar is the annual County dinner!

UFU assistant policy manager Aileen Lawson, attended the third winter programme to provide an update on planning, ammonia, carbon and future environmental policies. (Pic: UFU)

This will be held on Friday 8 November 2024 at 7.30pm in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.

The evening will be attended by UFU members and corporate supporters alike.

Tickets are priced at £40 which includes a drinks reception and a beautiful three course meal.

The evening will be rounded off with music by Hugh Gallagher and Francie Smith, dancing into the small hours.

There will be a raffle and auction on the evening, with a donation of the proceeds going to charity.

Everyone is very welcome and even if you aren’t a UFU member, give us a call to the Enniskillen office on 02866 326 622 and we can sort this for you.

Our winter programme meetings will then continue on Wednesday 11 December 2024 at 10.30am, with a breakfast at the mart with UFU president William Irvine.

January will see the annual presidents’ county roadshow on Monday 20 January 2025 in the Killyhevlin, 8pm.

Alexander Kinnear, UFU parliamentary officer, will speak on Thursday 6 February 2025, again at the Killyhevlin at 8pm.