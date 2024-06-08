Spa YFC wrap up a very successful year
With sketches from the club’s junior and senior members, a PRO round up of our busy year and a year end report from club secretary – Kerri Douglas, everyone was kept well informed and entertained.
Special thanks to Kristina Fleming (the new YFCU deputy president) for being Spa YFC's guest speaker and Martin Rodgers, the club's outgoing club leader, for being a fantastic compère.
Rounded up with our prize giving to commend all the members on their fantastic achievements in competitions over the 2023/24 year.
Well done to our club secretary Kerri Douglas on winning the ‘Ally Whan’ cup that is voted by the members for the most contribution and support to the club.
Meanwhile, Spa YFC members brought home certificates from the Co Down awards night 2023-2024.
Martin Rodgers: 1st place club leader
Amy Breeze: 3rd place club treasurer
Kerry Hayes: 3rd place junior member
At the start of February Spa YFC headed to Carryduff Building Supplies for one of the club's much anticipated industry nights out.
A massive thanks to John and Mervyn for being fantastic hosts and providing some great insight into what they get up to everyday.
A spokesperson for Spa YFC said: “With an ever growing junior membership the club is keen to provide as much help and information for young members to pursue different career paths.”
