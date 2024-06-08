Spa YFC wrap up a very successful year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday 16th April Spa YFC welcomed members and their families to their annual parents evening.

With sketches from the club’s junior and senior members, a PRO round up of our busy year and a year end report from club secretary – Kerri Douglas, everyone was kept well informed and entertained.

Special thanks to Kristina Fleming (the new YFCU deputy president) for being Spa YFC's guest speaker and Martin Rodgers, the club's outgoing club leader, for being a fantastic compère.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rounded up with our prize giving to commend all the members on their fantastic achievements in competitions over the 2023/24 year.

The prize winners from parents night. Picture: Spa YFC

Well done to our club secretary Kerri Douglas on winning the ‘Ally Whan’ cup that is voted by the members for the most contribution and support to the club.

Meanwhile, Spa YFC members brought home certificates from the Co Down awards night 2023-2024.

Martin Rodgers: 1st place club leader

Amy Breeze: 3rd place club treasurer

Guest speaker Kristina Fleming, Martin Rodgers (club leader) and Kerri Douglas (secretary) giving Kristina a small token of appreciation. Picture: Spa YFC

Kerry Hayes: 3rd place junior member

At the start of February Spa YFC headed to Carryduff Building Supplies for one of the club's much anticipated industry nights out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A massive thanks to John and Mervyn for being fantastic hosts and providing some great insight into what they get up to everyday.