Space technology initiative progresses to help tackle blue-green algae blooms - Muir

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has announced the latest step forward in the use of space technology to help deal with blue-green algae blooms in Lough Neagh.

He was speaking at the launch, in Parliament Buildings, of Phase 2 of a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), to develop an operational remote‑sensing solution that predicts, detects and monitors blue‑green algae (cyanobacteria) in the lough.

The Phase 2 programme has been awarded £800,000 in funding by the UK Space Agency’s Unlocking Space for Government programme and will run to April 2026.

Phase 1 was launched in December 2024 and it completed in April this year. Two suppliers have now been selected to progress to Phase 2. They are:

James Doherty, Plastic-i, Chris McQuire, UK Space Agency, Minister Andrew Muir, Robert Hill, NI SPACE, and Maria-Valasia Peppa, Newcastle University.

Plastic‑i (Bloomcast NI): Developing a forecasting and decision‑support platform that combines satellite imagery including SAR (surface aperture radar), catchment information, drone data and environmental drivers to deliver bloom risk maps and forecasts.

Newcastle University (ALGAE‑Watch): Advancing a low‑cost cyanobacterial sensor and multi‑modal Earth observation analytics to improve early detection and warning capability.

This programme aligns with the Lough Neagh Action Plan and the Inter‑agency Blue‑Green Algae Monitoring Protocol, strengthening DAERA’s combined approach of satellite intelligence, in‑situ measurements and public health guidance during the bathing season.

Announcing the launch of Phase 2 Minister Muir said: “Using space technology to forecast and monitor blue‑green algae is part of wider interventions to help improve Lough Neagh water quality. This investment moves us from research to real‑world solutions, giving our teams earlier, more accurate information and improving our monitoring capability. It shows how innovation and collaboration can deliver practical tools for environmental protection.”

Blue green algae deposits at Lough Neagh near the Marina in Ballyronan

Chris McQuire, Senior Lead for the UK Space Agency's Unlocking Space for Government programme, said: “Through our Unlocking Space for Government programme, we’re backing cutting-edge solutions that harness the power of satellite technology and Earth observation to protect important natural resources.

“This investment shows how space technology can deliver practical benefits for communities and the environment, whilst also strengthening the UK's position as a leader in space innovation. We're excited to see how Plastic-i and Newcastle University will advance these promising technologies from research concepts into operational tools that will make a real difference for Lough Neagh.”

Robert Hill, NI SPACE Cluster Manager and Chair of Matrix said: “Space technology offers a plethora of solutions to many issues not least environmental ones. In respect of this Small Business Research Initiative and the issue of blue-green algae blooms in Lough Neagh, Phase 2 is to be very welcomed.

“Collaborating with the UK Space Agency and DAERA and suppliers, Plastic-i and Newcastle University to create a forecasting and decision support platform, alongside sensor and multi-modal Earth observation analytics, will significantly aid in detecting and anticipating emerging environmental issues. This is a real-world example of how space-based technologies can be applied meaningfully to support local government and public service provision.”

James Doherty from Plastic-i said: “Bloomcast NI turns world-class science into a practical tool that helps protect communities, ecosystems, and livelihoods around Lough Neagh. By combining satellite imagery, drone surveys, and environmental data, we deliver AI-enabled forecasts of blue-green algal blooms. These provide government agencies and local stakeholders with the information they need to act earlier and more effectively. We are proud to work with DAERA, the UK Space Agency, and NI Space to ensure space technology makes a tangible difference on the ground in Northern Ireland.”

Maria-Valasia Peppa from Newcastle University said: “Leveraging interdisciplinary research excellence in the Schools of Engineering, Natural Environmental Sciences, and Computing, Newcastle University will develop a satellite, drone and in situ-sensor based algae monitoring system in Lough Neagh. With the recent growing concern around environmental impact, this investment from the UK Space Agency, DAERA and SBRI is timely to provide technological solutions to support societal and environmental resilience.”