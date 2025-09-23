Spanish Armada collection on the move from Tower Museum

The Spanish Armada artefacts will undergo a programme of conservation in preparation for their return for the new DNA Musem in Ebrington Square. Pic: Lorcan Doherty

WORK is underway at Derry’s Tower Museum on the careful decant of a significant collection of artefacts from the Spanish Armada set to undergo important conservation works.

The objects recovered from La Trinidad Valencera, one the ships in the Spanish Armada, represent one of the most important maritime heritage collections in Ireland.

The ‘Armada Shipwreck ~ La Trinidad Valencera’ exhibition has been a central focus of the Tower Museum, bringing to life the 16th century story of the ship and its discovery by the City of Derry Sub-Aqua Club in 1971 and the programme to recover an array of items from the seabed.

The collection has been on loan to the Tower Museum from the National Museums NI (NMNI) since 2004 and is recognised to be of international importance.

Objects from the La Trinidad Valencera collection being taken to Belfast for conservation include the bronze siege gun, a smaller culverin and an original 16th century gun carriage wheel.

Following conservation, which is being undertaken by NMNI, the artefacts will take pride of place at the forthcoming DNA (Derry~Londonderry North Atlantic) Museum at Ebrington, where they will be showcased as part of a new world-class visitor experience. The conservation work will ensure that these internationally significant artefacts are preserved for future generations and displayed to the highest curatorial standards.

William Blair, Director of Collections at NMNI, said: “The Armada collection, and particularly the story of the La Trinidad Valancera – the ship that foundered off the coast of Donegal in 1588 – has an ensuring resonance with the North West and Derry~Londonderry. Its time at the Tower Museum has helped share its remarkable story with many thousands of visitors.

“At National Museums NI we have a responsibility to preserve and protect this important heritage. That’s why we are temporarily bringing the collection back into our care – to conserve it and prepare it for public display at its new home in the DNA Museum, where it can continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.”

The move marks an exciting milestone in the ongoing development of the DNA Museum, which will explore the rich heritage of the North West, with the launch of works on site next week. The museum will see buildings 45/46 and 49 on the historic Ebrington site developed and re-purposed into this modern, state of the art museum, due to open early 2027.

Derry City and Strabane District Mayor Ruairí McHugh said: “The Spanish Armada collection is of huge historical importance, not just to our city and region, but on an international scale.

“Its preservation and relocation to the new DNA Museum will allow us to share these extraordinary objects and the remarkable story they tell with audiences from around the world. This is an exciting step forward for the DNA project, which will become a landmark destination for heritage, learning and tourism.”

The Tower Museum closed for three days to accommodate the decant process, with staff working closely with specialist conservators to prepare the artefacts for their transfer. The Tower Museum has been one of the city’s most popular visitor attractions and landmarks since it opened its doors in 1992.

While it will eventually cease to operate as a visitor attraction, there are plans for the future of the building currently being scoped out within the Walled City element of the City Deal strategy, as Head of Culture with Council, Aeidin McCarter, explained: “It’s exciting to see the decant of the collections and preparations being made for their relocation at Ebrington.

“The museum has played an important role in many significant events since its opening in 1992 and the transfer of the collection from La Trinidad Valencera is just one part of its legacy.

“Work is already ongoing to ensure the suitable relocation of some of the artefacts within the collections which cannot be housed at the new museum – many at other museums and cultural venues in the city, where they will remain important elements in the historical story of Derry and Strabane.

“The building itself will be a key component of the vision for the wider remodelling of the city centre, including the redesign of the public realm space at Harbour Square, and plans to transform Shipquay Street and the Diamond areas. These are very exciting times for our city and district.”