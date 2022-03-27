SPAR NI returns to Balmoral with host of family fun for this year’s Show

As Platinum sponsor of the Show, the team at SPAR NI will be welcoming visitors to their stand where they can sample SPAR’s wide range of high quality tonight’s tea products, created in collaboration with local producers, while playing host to tractor-loads of family fun and giveaways across the four days.

SPAR NI will also sponsor the Children’s Farm in the Healthy Horticultural Village, while the on-site SPAR store will provide fresh sandwiches, snacks and coffee for visitors and exhibitors for the duration of the Show.

Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group which owns SPAR in Northern Ireland said the whole team is looking forward to experiencing Balmoral at its best this May: “We are looking forward to the buzz of those famous four days at Balmoral, meeting the visitors, providing samples of our locally produced food and enjoying new experiences.

“This is the 11th year SPAR has been a Platinum sponsor of the Show, and our brand is continuing to build productive partnerships with local farmers and suppliers to produce innovative products which visitors to the Show and our stand this year can sample, and pick up in their local SPAR stores.”

Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland, sources over 75% of its fresh food locally, and SPAR NI’s own brands, SPAR Enjoy Local, The Kitchen, The CHEF and Greengrocer’s ranges are created in collaboration with local farmers, growers and producers and available in almost 500 SPAR, EUROSPAR, ViVO, ViVOXTRA and ViVO Essentials stores across Northern Ireland.

Bronagh continued; “Local has taken on a whole new meaning in the past couple of years. Shoppers are even more reliant on getting good value and trusted customer experiences with their local retailers, who became the hubs of their communities during the Pandemic. We’re here to show that SPAR is at the heart of their community, providing every day value with faces in-store who they know and trust.”

While at the Show, SPAR NI will also support charity partner Marie Curie alongside EUROSPAR and ViVOXTRA charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children with their now instantly recognisable red Stetsons, which visitors can pick up from the SPAR NI stand for a small donation towards the charities.