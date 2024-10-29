Bronagh Luke from Spar NI and employee Alex Long with Julie Graham and Sarah Doyle from Action Deaf Youth.

SPAR NI has donated £1,000 to local Northern Ireland charity Action Deaf Youth.

The donation is part of Action Deaf Youth’s ‘£100 from 100’ fundraising appeal in which they are encouraging 100 companies to each donate £100 to support their work.

Action Deaf Youth runs essential services for deaf children and their families across Northern Ireland. This vital service provides support through regular group play sessions to build a strong foundation in early literacy, language acquisition, communication and peer interaction.

In addition, the charity also provides practical and emotional support for parents and families and family days out, allowing them to build a strong support network.

The charity is especially close to the heart of Spar NI employee Alex Long, who’s family avails of the charity’s services. Alex, who brought the charity’s initiative to Spar NI’s attention, commented: “Our family discovered Action Deaf Youth when our son was just five months old and this opened up a whole new world for us. It means a lot to us that Spar NI have made this donation and I want to thank my colleagues for their support.”

Sarah Doyle from Action Deaf Youth commented: “Donations like this are essential for us to continue our work and support for deaf children and their families across the country.

“Our weekly play sessions enable children to enjoy sensory play, engage with deaf staff, be exposed to British Sign Language and allow parents to meet other parents of deaf children.

“The sessions help deaf children meet others who are just like them, provide them with valuable skills and confidence, as well as help parents see that they aren’t alone.

“We love the work that we do and want to thank everyone at Spar NI for this generous donation. The money donated will help us continue to provide comprehensive support in a supportive community, empowering deaf children to embrace their identity with confidence.

“This donation will also help us to continue providing tailored educational resources and language development programmes, ensuring that every deaf child has access to quality education and the tools to express themselves fluently and confidently.”

Bronagh Luke from Spar NI added: “Action Deaf Youth do amazing work for young people and their families and it was important to us to not only support their fundraising appeal but to show our support to our colleague Alex and his family through this donation.”