This was well supported with 75 entries taking on Conor McCabe’s challenging course which tested both riders and ponies with the winners taking home some beautiful silverware. Well done to all competitors who qualified for the Barrier Animal Health Spring Festival Final which will be held in Castle Irvine in March 2024.

Good luck to all those competing in the final!

Organisers would like to thank the sponsors Yvonne Chisholm, Eccelsville Centre, Clonkeen Equestrian, Ash Hollow Equestrian, AK Equine and Thyolo Equestrian Supplies for their generous prizes across the classes.

40cm prize winners with DCs Mandy McQuade and Jenna Coote. 1st Annie Kelly, Oscar, Seskinore Harriers; 2nd Leah Preston ,Rocky, Seskinore Harriers; 3rd Jessica McCarroll, Polly, Seskinore Harriers; 4th Caoimhin Jon O’Kane, Jigsaw, Seskinore Harriers; 5th Rosie Clarke, Princess, Seskinore Harriers. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers)

Seskinore Harriers would like to thank everyone who helped and supported this event, without the team of dedicated volunteers and parents this event wouldn’t happen.

Results from Seskinore Harriers Show (28 January)

X Poles – Assisted:

1. Isla Clarke, Princess, Seskinore Harriers;

60cm prize winners with DC Jenna Coote. 1st Jack Smith, Lady; 2nd Maddison O’Kane, Dreenan Nelly, Seskinore Harriers; 3rd Ana Donnelly, Glebe Star, Seskinore Harriers; 4th Elsa Lee, Caerserennog Amethyst, Fermanagh Harriers; 5th Olivia McCrea, Glenvana Hazel, Seskinore Harriers; 6th Maddison O’Kane, Lily Rose, Seskinore Harriers. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers)

2. Jessica Boggs, Easter Bonnie, North Derry;

3. Saoirse O’Kane, Socks, Seskinore Harriers;

4. Sam Evans, Ariel, Seskinore Harriers;

5. Ethan Gallagher, Ozzie, Seskinore Harriers.

Unassisted cross-pole prize winners.1st Amelia Boggs, Oreo Express, North Derry; 2nd Caoimhin Jon O’Kane, Jigsaw, Seskinore Harriers; 3rd Lara Thompson, Clover, Seskinore Harriers; 4th Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky, Seskinore Harriers; 5th Rosie Clarke, Princess, Seskinore Harriers; 6th Sammy Ulip, Alexia. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers)

X Poles – Unassisted:

1. Amelia Boggs, Oreo Express, North Derry;

2. Caoimhin Jon O’Kane, Jigsaw, Seskinore Harriers;

3. Lara Thompson, Clover, Seskinore Harriers;

Rosie and Isla Clarke with Princess - prize winners in the cross-pole class. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers)

4. Myra McCarroll, Mr Punky, Seskinore Harriers;

5. Rosie Clarke, Princess, Seskinore Harriers;

6. Sammy Ulip, Alexia.

40cm:

1. Annie Kelly, Oscar, Seskinore Harriers;

2. Leah Preston, Rocky, Seskinore Harriers;

PC100 including Barrier Health Spring Festival Qualifier. 1st Scarlett Knox, Rockmore Patrick, RD Equestrian; 2nd Katie Boggs, Le Paca, North Derry; 3rd Zara Smyth, Rakish Talisman, Seskinore Harriers. (Pic: Seskinore Harriers)

3. Jessica McCarroll, Polly, Seskinore Harriers;

4. Caoimhin Jon O’Kane, Jigsaw, Seskinore Harriers;

5. Rosie Clarke, Princess, Seskinore Harriers.

50cm:

1. Jack Smith, Lady;

2. Leah Preston, Rocky, Seskinore Harriers;

3. Lara Thompson, Clover, Seskinore Harriers;

4. Caoimhin Jon O’Kane, Jigsaw, Seskinore Harriers.

60cm:

1. Jack Smith, Lady;

2. Maddison O’Kane, Dreenan Nelly, Seskinore Harriers;

3. Ana Donnelly, Glebe Star, Seskinore Harriers;

4. Elsa Lee, Caerserennog Amethyst, Fermanagh Harriers;

5. Olivia McCrea, Glenvana Hazel, Seskinore Harriers;

6. Maddison O’Kane, Lily Rose, Seskinore Harriers.

PC70 including Barrier Health Foundation Qualifier:

1. Elsa Lee, Caerserennog Amethyst, Fermanagh Harriers – Q;

2. Maddison O’Kane, Lily Rose, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

3. Catherine Beattie, Clonlee Red River, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

4. Molly Lee, Creagh Midnight Madonna, Fermanagh Harriers - Q;

5. Maddison O’Kane, Dreenan Nelly, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

6. Callie Cooke, Dunby, Seskinore Harriers – Q.

PC80 including Barrier Health Debut Qualifier:

1. Maisie Armstrong, Rocky, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

2. Orlaith McCarron, Woodhill Star, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

3. Callie Cooke, Dunby, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

4. Stewart Beattie, Diamond Milly, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

5. Zara Smyth, Lyncot Lord Sapphire, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

6. Catherine Beattie, Cloonlee Red River, Seskinore Harriers - Q.

PC90 including Barrier Health Spring Festival Qualifier:

1. Hannah Funston, Berry Burn Shooting Star, North Derry – Q;

2. Zara Smyth, Rakish Talisman, Seskinore Harriers - Q;

3. Katie Boggs, Le Paca, Seskinore Harriers;

4. Orlaith McCarron, Woodhill Star, Seskinore Harriers;

5. Maisie Armstrong, Rocky, Seskinore Harriers.

PC100 including Barrier Health Spring Festival Qualifier:

1. Scarlett Knox, Rockmore Patrick, RD Equestrian;

2. Katie Boggs, Le Paca, North Derry;