‘Special deliveries’ on NI farms over the festive period

Annalisa MC atasney was delighted when an extra gift arrived on Christmas Day – a new calf.

Meanwhile, Weir Farms in Rathfriland, County Down, had a busy time, welcoming their fourth new arrival to the herd over Christmas.

Their “most photographed” cow – who features on their leaflet - was the latest to calve.

Updating their followers on social media, they said: “As usual, Christmas doesn’t always mean a relaxing time.

“It’s all hands on deck from the family and this year has been no exception.”

