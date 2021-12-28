Annalisa MC atasney pictured with her cow that calved on Christmas Day.
‘Special deliveries’ on NI farms over the festive period

There were some ‘special deliveries’ on farms across the province over the festive period!

By Joanne Knox
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 3:30 pm

Annalisa MC atasney was delighted when an extra gift arrived on Christmas Day – a new calf.

Meanwhile, Weir Farms in Rathfriland, County Down, had a busy time, welcoming their fourth new arrival to the herd over Christmas.

Their “most photographed” cow – who features on their leaflet - was the latest to calve.

Updating their followers on social media, they said: “As usual, Christmas doesn’t always mean a relaxing time.

“It’s all hands on deck from the family and this year has been no exception.”

Christmas was a busy time on Weir Farms in County Down.

A happy sight at Weir Farms, Rathfriland, over the Christmas period.

The fourth arrival of the festive period at Weir Farms.

