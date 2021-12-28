‘Special deliveries’ on NI farms over the festive period

Annalisa MC atasney was delighted when an extra gift arrived on Christmas Day – a new calf.
Meanwhile, Weir Farms in Rathfriland, County Down, had a busy time, welcoming their fourth new arrival to the herd over Christmas.
Their “most photographed” cow – who features on their leaflet - was the latest to calve.
Updating their followers on social media, they said: “As usual, Christmas doesn’t always mean a relaxing time.
“It’s all hands on deck from the family and this year has been no exception.”
