They are inviting all Mini drivers from across Northern Ireland to come along and showcase their fantastic cars on the route that takes in the most scenic parts of Clogher Valley. The event is in aid of Rural Support and Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Connie herself was a mini enthusiast and her iconic mini car will be there on the day for all to see at, what promises to be, a very colourful spectacle. There’s even the owner of a mini campervan planning to be in town.

Connie was a true inspiration to any young person who lived with epilepsy. She never let it hold her back.

Connie Kelly. (Pic supplied by Rural Support)

There were always challenges, but she would face them head on and always strived to do her best. The Mini drive itself epitomises Connie. Someone different, someone inspirational and someone that was fun loving and light-hearted.

The meeting point, for all those wishing to take part, will be Augher Main Street at 2.30pm on Sunday, with a BBQ for everyone afterwards. All proceeds from the day will be split between the Air Ambulance NI and Rural Support.

Air Ambulance NI is a charity in Northern Ireland that work in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), to provide the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for the region.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year operating for 12 hours every day. They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the province and are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital critical care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to the most appropriate hospital for their specific injuries.

Rural Support provides various no-cost programmes and services to help farmers and farming families in Northern Ireland build sustainable farm enterprises and develop better physical and mental wellbeing.

Through their services they are able provide practical and tailored support that is flexible and fast in supporting the evolving needs of the agri-community with the credibility and skills to support farmers and farming families with their farm business.

Rural Support promote the importance of decisive and positive action in relation to personal and occupational physical health and mental wellbeing within our agricultural community.