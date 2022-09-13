Special tractor that inspired the Field Marshall Club

The Marshall Club, which was once known as the Field Marshall Club, only exists today because of a very special tractor that was bought by a mother for her two boys.

Brothers, Ross and Peter Anderson, sadly lost their father Fred when Ross was just 14 months old, and two months before Peter was born.

Their uncle, Ted Pullen, moved next door and played a prominent role in their lives growing up, later encouraging their interest in tractors and steam engines.

'Bub' the tractor that inspired the Field Marshall Club

When Ross was nine and Paul eight, their uncle took them to see a Field Marshall Series 2 that was for sale.

“Mum (Jean Anderson) bought her for us for £35 and she came to us on 9 November 1968,” Ross recalled.

“We got her delivered on the train and then drove her the rest of the way home, and then stored her on the farm next door.

“She was only 20 years old when we bought her, but we still rubbed her down by hand with a wire brush, repaired a frayed decompression cable and a broken clutch cable.

Field Marshalls

“She was hand-painted by my uncle Harry Pullen who was a coach painter.

“She’s still got that paint – you can’t even see the brush strokes.”

Ross continued: “Mum encouraged us a lot, and we took the Field Marshall to rallies and shows all over the country.

“I was into it, but Peter became a real fountain of knowledge about it.”

Inspired by their Field Marshall Peter and his friend, Wally Hawkins, founded the Field Marshall Club in 1988.

Ross explained: “We thought it would just get 50 members, but it grew to over 500.

“So the most important thing about our tractor is that it led to the foundation of the club.”

Peter befriended Henry Marshall himself, who became a great supporter of the club.

As part of the club, Peter wrote a newsletter, but he really struggled with his writing and spelling, and so, eventually, went back to night school.

He improved so much that he went on to write two books about Field Marshalls.

“Peter was told he would never amount to anything, but this tractor changed everything,” Ross added.

“Without her we could have become football hooligans or something, but instead we spent our time repairing and recycling with her.

“She’s a very special tractor and she means a lot to us.

“I’ve had people come round and try to buy her, and one guy who even slammed down a blank cheque.

“I tore it up and said ‘you’ve not got enough money to buy this tractor’.”

Fans of the Field Marshall Series II can celebrate the tractor this autumn at the Newark Vintage Tractor and Heritage Show on 5-6 November at Newark Showground, along with celebrations to mark 70 years of the new Fordson Major E1A (produced 1952–1958), 75 years of the David Brown Cropmaster, and 50 years of Massey Ferguson 1200.

‘Bub’, as she’s affectionately known, after Ross’s nickname for Peter, who died five years ago, will hopefully make an appearance at the special event.

Ross said: “It’s the 75-year anniversary of the Field Marshall Series II, so I’m planning to rub her down and take her out.

“It feels fitting that I’m there to represent Peter, too.”