In each film, Dale Farm shines the spotlight on a farm that is making a difference, focusing on topics like feed efficiency, soil sampling, milk recording, planting and maintaining hedgerows.

The first films, launched on Dale Farm’s website this month, highlight the sustainable steps farmers are taking to improve carbon efficiency on-farm and to inspire others on how to reduce their environmental impact.

Advertisement

The films were created as a tool for farmers to share their expertise, insights and real-life experience from within their business.

Dale Farm's Ed Wright with Philip Meeke.

The first farmers to feature include Matthew Alcorn from Omagh sharing his insight into feed efficiency for dairy herds, and Hugh Harbinson from Aghadowey talking about his work with ARCZero and how he is managing carbon emissions.

Upcoming films will cover contributions from Philip Meeke of Dromara and James Brown of Ballywalter discussing how they have used hedgerow management to improve their farms and encourage biodiversity, as well as Andrew Wright (Omagh), exploring the area of soil analysis and the impact it has had at farm level.

Advertisement

Dale Farm’s Neville Graham, Head of Farmer Services, commented: “Dale Farm farmers are extremely hardworking and passionate about the land they nurture.

“More and more are getting involved in initiatives to improve the environment, encourage biodiversity and lower the carbon footprint of their farms.

Advertisement

"For that reason, exploring sustainability as our first topic in our new series ‘Five Farm Minutes’ felt appropriate.

“There are lots of great untold stories within dairy farming and these films will help give an insight into the innovation and hard work that goes on in farms every day.

Advertisement

"We support our farmer members through a wide variety of services, from the soil up, to make their businesses as efficient and profitable as possible.

"It’s encouraging to see many leading the way in modern dairy farming.”

Advertisement