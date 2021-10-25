Spend Local: Did anything from our ‘top 10’ list catch your eye? Today is the deadline for applications

The deadline for applications by telephone is 6pm this evening, or midnight for those applying online.

The total number of people who have applied for a voucher to-date is 1.4 million.

A number of agricultural suppliers are accepting the voucher, so you could put it towards something for the farm! Or, you could treat yourself.

Maybe something on the Farming Life’s top 10 list of what young farmers might spend their voucher on has caught your eye!

Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, commented: “Already, local businesses are starting to feel the boost the Spend Local card brings.

“However, this is just the beginning and we are continuing to process applications as quickly as possible so more and more people will receive their cards in the coming weeks.

“If you have already received and activated your card, I would encourage you to Spend Local.