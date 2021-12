Spend Local Voucher deadline extended again

This morning, Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons, announced a new deadline of midnight on Sunday 19 December.

The original cut-off date to spend the £100 high street voucher was 30 November, which was then extended to 14 December.

The decision has been made in light of those who have received their cards late.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News