Spirited launch in Britain of unique box of local drinks and snacks

Esther Paul of Troughton’s mixers from Armagh Cider is part of a unique Irish Whiskey Box from the Craft Gin Club in London for sale to its 100,000 members.

The mixers have been chosen with local snacks from Forest Feast and Glens of Antrim in the unique box with two Irish whiskeys – peated malt blend and an innovative Dram in a Can, the world’s first canned whiskey – from Two Stacks in Newry. Long Meadow Cider’s Blossom Burst Cider from Loughalll is also included.

Based in London, the Craft Gin Club has over 100,000 members.

Esther Paul, Armagh’s business development manager, explains: “The box contains both our Troughton’s ginger ale and our soda water.

“This is our third collaboration with the club and this is their first ever whiskey box, signalling the growing importance of Irish whiskey from here. We were asked to be involved some time ago and pair with a local whiskey. We are delighted to be included in this new project with them and it’s an honour to showcase some of our finest producers.

“We first partnered with the club in 2021, when their community had grown to over 100,000 members across the UK. That year, we were delighted to supply our award-winning Premium Indian Tonic to pair with Micil Irish Gin, followed by another collaboration in 2022 alongside a gin from Estonia.

“Our online sales saw a direct boost from working with the club, and since then we’ve significantly expanded our brand. As the UK’s largest gin subscription business, CGC has continued to evolve, branching into rum and now whiskey. We’re incredibly proud to be part of their first-ever Premium Irish Whiskey Box and to collaborate once again on such a special project.”

The box, in addition, features recipes for Irish whiskey cocktails such as the Irish Highball.

Snacks to accompany the whiskey are Glens of Antrim’s pickled onion crisis from Cushendall and Forest Feast’s chocolate cherries and smoked almonds and peanuts from Craigavon.