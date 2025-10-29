​Spirited start for Ireland’s first-ever whiskey destination hotel

Earlier in the year, the hotel signalled its strategy by curating an exclusive ‘by appointment only’ Bushmills Whiskey tasting flight with Darryl McNally – co-owner of the hotel and former Bushmills master distiller – featuring some of the oldest and rarest whiskeys from the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery. Mr McNally is also a founder of Limavady Whiskey.

Mr McNally acquired the hotel with experienced hotelier Adrian McLaughlin and businessman Carl Harrison last year and together they invested almost £2million in extensive renovations before opening again in May. Mr McLaughlin is also a driving force in the new Carnlough Whiskey, which is due for release later in November.

A quirky tribute to the year Bushmills was awarded its license to distil, the tasting flight includes four iconic Bushmills whiskeys; and with only 20 flights available, will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for whiskey connoisseurs.

The ‘off menu’ 1608 Whiskey Flight is bookable by appointment and includes two of the oldest and rarest bottles ever to be released from the Old Bushmills Distillery: Bushmills 46 Year Old Secrets of the River Bush (released March 2025) and the Bushmills 36 Year Old Hill Street Edition (released February 2024), alongside two rare whiskeys from the Bushmills Causeway Collection, a 33 year old port cask and 18 year old Grand Cru cask.

The Bushmills 46 year old is the oldest single malt ever released from the oldest licensed whiskey distillery in the world and marks a new chapter in ultra-prestige Irish whiskey. With just 300 bottles available globally, this limited release represents over four decades of maturation under the care of two generations of whiskey makers. The name pays tribute to the River Bush, which has flowed through the distillery since its establishment in 1608, shaping the character of Bushmills whiskey for over 415 years.

The Bushmills Hill Street Edition 36-Year-Old single malt was released in February 2024 in celebration of the shared history of Bushmills Irish Whiskey and Belfast’s famous whiskey shop and museum, The Friend at Hand. Just 208 bottles were bottled.

Bushmills Causeway Collection 33 year old Port Cask was released in February 2023. Only 690 bottles were made available, sold exclusively by World Duty Free’s specialist World of Whiskies stores at Heathrow Airport, UK.

This rare expression was filled on April 19, 1989, and spent 33 years maturing in fortified port casks from northern Portugal. Alex Thomas, Bushmills’ master blender, kept watch over this malt as it took on the flavours of dark fruits like blackcurrants and blackberries. The exclusive bottling completed The Causeway Collection – a selection of 10 cask-finished and fully matured Irish single malt whiskeys.

The Harbourview Hotel is building on the growing whiskey tourism market in Ireland. Launched ahead of the Open Championship in Portrush, it’s anticipated the exclusive tasting flight will continue to appeal to vistors looking for a unique taste of some of Northern Ireland’s finest whiskeys.

Hotel co-owner Adrian McLaughlin says: “As Ireland’s first ever destination whiskey hotel, we pride ourselves on offering the finest collection of whiskeys, alongside exceptional events and experiences.

“To celebrate the opening, we wanted to create something special, and we’re proud to present this exclusive whiskey flight in tribute to the iconic Old Bushmills Distillery, which is located just 40 miles from the hotel on our beautiful Causeway Coast.

“This exclusive tasting flight will be an experience to savour for whiskey connoisseurs that might not otherwise get the opportunity to taste such rare whiskeys. It is offered alongside a core collection of 11 flights, with prices ranging from £15 to £40, and a special ‘Owners Collection’ of rare whiskeys priced at £570, meaning there is a flight to suit every budget.”

Whiskey is an integral part of the hotel, from resident nightcaps and a turndown gift of whiskey-infused chocolates to a special ‘Whiskey Chamber’ retail store, from which guests can purchase whiskey and exclusive branded merchandise to bring home with them. The former parochial hall in the village is now the hub of the new Carnlough Whiskey, an innovative range of single malts and pot still whiskeys.

Alongside its new collection of exclusive whiskey tasting flights, the hotel bar is serving a collection of over 300 whiskeys, and a classic selection of whiskey cocktails.

A diverse programme of events and tasting experiences is underway with world-famous heritage brands including Bushmills, Midleton and The Macallan sitting alongside Copeland, Ardbeg, Shortcross, plus The Harbourview’s own Outwalker and Limavady whiskeys. The programme, which features monthly events scheduled through to February 2026 will also include boat trips to Islay for guided tours of the Bruichladdich and Ardbeg distilleries.

The Carnlough Whiskey Festival in August , furthermore, was a key event on the hotel’s schedule, providing four days of whiskey, music and craic. Featuring local brands Bushmills, Shortcross, Garden County, Copeland, Outwalker and Limavady, the festival also featured a full line-up of live music.

