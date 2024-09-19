Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spirits have been high this week as visitors made their way to Ratheniska, Co Laois, for the National Ploughing Championships 2024. The annual event will come to a close today (Thursday) following an action-packed three days.

On the first day of the National Ploughing Championships there was a huge number of 75,500 attendees – this represents an increase of 9,250 on last year’s figure of 66,250.

With clear blue skies, shoppers and agricultural enthusiasts have been joining with celebrities and politicians to experience a great day out for all the family.

President Michael D. Higgins officially launched the event on Tuesday, paying tribute to Ms Anna May McHugh, the Gardaí, Laois County Council and the hundreds of volunteers and staff that are required to stage the event. Speaking at the end of day one, Ms Anna May McHugh said: “We are extremely pleased with the fantastic turnout today. The traffic flowed with ease thanks to the guard’s fantastic traffic management and visitor co-operation. Everywhere you looked people were smiling and enjoying themselves at a whole array of activities.”

From farming to fashion, artisan foods to top-of-the range machinery and quality livestock, all of the best of what Ireland has to offer has been on display for people of all interests to enjoy.

The highly anticipated prestigious Machine of the Year competition result was announced on day one of the championships with congratulations going to the family run RT Sales Ltd, an innovative leader in the hedge cutting industry. The judges were extremely impressed with the strength of the entries in in this highly competitive contest.

The action-packed schedule continued yesterday (Wednesday) and included fashion shows, celebrity cookery demonstrations and machinery demos. A sheep shearing contest was also staged with 300 sheep lined up for the competition.

A highlight of the championships is the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ lady and gentleman competitions which was judged this year by influencers Holly Carpenter and Kieran Corrigan.

Th National Ploughing Championships continue today (Thursday) until 6pm.