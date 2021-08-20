Splendid cattle trade at Enniskillen, prices to £1520

Medium weights from 210p to 290p for a Charolais 448kg at £1300.

Heavy lots 200p to 271p for a Charolais 508kg at £1380 and selling up to £1520 per head.

Bullocks

Kinawley producer Charolais 392kg at £1140, Charolais 414kg at £1140. Thompsons Bridge producer Charolais 448kg at £1300. Dungannon producer Limousin 460kg at £1250, Limousin 450kg at £1210, Charolais 550kg at £1370, Limousin 526kg at £1290. Rosslea producer Charolais 466kg at £1260. Fivemileown producer Charolais 508kg at £1380. Derrylin producer Limousin 426kg at £1140, Limousin 554kg at £1360. Omagh producer Belgian Blue 484kg at £1290. Trillick producer Simmental 482kg at £1280. Enniskillen producer Charolais 516kg at £1280.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 700 to 1250 for a Charolais 480kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1000 for a Charolais 435kg.

Ruling prices

Rosslea producer 480kg Charolais steer at £1250, 470kg Charolais steer at £1150, 426kg Charolais steer at £1150, 430kg Charolais steer at £1100, 342kg Simmental heifer at £970, 396kg Charolais steer at £1100. Kesh producer 315kg Charolais steer at £880, 279kg Charolais steer at £780, 276g Charolais heifer at £730. Florencecourt producer 353kg Charolais heifer at £920, 323kg Charolais heifer at £890, 378kg Charolais heifer at £930. Brookeborough producer 444kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £920, 414kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £880, 321kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £700. Newtownbutler producer 255kg Charolais heifer at £670, 222kg Charolais heifer at £670, 357kg Charolais steer at £970. Enniskillen producer 275kg Limousin bull at £820, 356kg Charolais steer at £1020, 320kg Charolais heifer at £790. Ballinamallard producer 323kg Charolais steer at £1010, 267kg Limousin steer 850, 319kg Charolais steer at £900, 296kg Limousin steer at £910. Kesh producer 336kg Charolais bull at £900, 305kg Charolais heifer at £800, 342kg Charolais bull at £960. Lisnaskea producer 328kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £730, 360kg Charolais heifer at £870. Fivemiletown producer 211kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £490kg, 277kg Aberdeen Angus bull at £830. Trillick producer 425kg Limousin heifer at £970, 276kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £850, 326kg Charolais bull at £860. Belcoo producer 300kg Charolais heifer at £850, 367kg Charolais heifer at £860, 415kg Charolais heifer at £980. Castlederg producer 334kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £710, 366kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £760. Belleek producer 360kg Limousin steer at £880, 342kg Limousin steer at £850. Kinawley producer 274kg Charolais bull at £800, 328kg Charolais bull at £870, 305kg Charolais bull at £890. Tempo producer 421kg Charolais steer at £1100, 430kg Charolais heifer at £990. Irvinestown producer 332kg Charolais bull at £900, 331kg Charolais heifer at £850, 358kg Belgian Blue heifer at £950, 387kg Limousin heifer at £910 and Fintona producer 248kg Charolais steer at £760, 336kg Charolais steer at £870, 289kg Charolais steer at £880.

Calves

Highlight of the sale was a Limousin bull calf three months selling for £1000, owned by Emmett Kelly, Augher.

Other prices:

Culkey producer Charolais bull at £480, Charolais heifer at £430. Rosslea producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £440, Limousin bull at £330. Springfield producer Limousin bull at £370. Kesh producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £370. Garrison producer Charolais heifer at £350. Trllick producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £340. Brookeborough producer Friesian bull at £150, Friesian bull at £120.

Suckler cows

Springfield producer Simmental cow with bull at £1790, SHT cow with bull at £1750, SHT cow with bull at £1650. Maguiresbridge producer Limousin cow with bull at £1700. Monea producer Simmental cow with bull at £1630, Simmental cow with bull at £1590. Irvinestown producer Limousin cow with bull at £1540, Limousin cow with bull at £1540

Trillick producer Limousin cow with bull at £1550. Lack producer springing Charolais cow at £1340.

Heifers

Store heifers sold from 200 to 245ppk for a Limousin 460kg at £1130.

Forward lots 200-214kg Limousin 560kg at £1200 ant selling up to at £1240.

Derrylin producer Limousin 460kg at £1130, Charolais 465kg at £110, Charolais 475kg at £1130. Florencecourt producer Simmental 425kg at £1030, Limousin 560kf at £1200. Enniskillen producer Charolais 460kg at £1090. Kesh producer Charolais 460kg at £1070 and Irvinestown producer at £550.

Fat cows

Well fleshed cows sold from 170-200ppk for a Charolais 754kg at £1510.

Cow heifers 175 to 195ppk for a Charolais 554kg at £1080.