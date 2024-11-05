A fantastic range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market’s October machinery sale.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The auction, which was held last weekend, saw over 1,800 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £15,300 for a New Holland TM155 Range Command Tractor 2003, outside items selling to £5,500 for a Jeantil EVR8 6 rear discharge Dung spreader and inside items selling to £1,600 for a Double burner Rayburn oil cooker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 29 November with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 18 November with the last day for machinery to be entered Wednesday 27 November.

£6,100 for a Land Rover Series 3 1983. (Pic: Freelance)

Leading prices as follows:

Outside machinery: £15,300 for a New Holland TM155 Range Command Tractor 2003, £7,900 for a Valtra 6800 Tractor 1998, £7,000 for a Case 1494 Tractor, £6,100 for a Land Rover Series 3 1983, £5,500 for a Jeantil EVR8 6 rear discharge Dung spreader, £4,700 for a 22ft Herron low loader with bale wedge, £4,000 for a 15tn Kane dump trailer, £4,000 for a 4 wheel tipping trailer with brakes & new tyres, £3,400 for a Tanco bale shear grab, £3,200 for a Nugent 12x6 cattle trailer with sheep decks, £3,100 for a Cherry flat bale trailer, £3,100 for a Roll on roll off skip 35 cubic yard bin, £3,100 for a Vicon RF125 round baler with shaft and £3,100 for a Hispec V10 diet feeder with spare wheel inside feeder.

Inside machinery: £1,600 for a Double burner Rayburn oil cooker, £460 for an Ingersol rand compressor, £240 for a tractor seat, £240 for a Stihl BR600 leaf blower, £230 for a Vink calfing aid, £220 for 5x 750 Land Rover wheels- 4 with rims, £220 for a Stihl MS261 18inch chainsaw, £200 for a 500W silent generator with new attachment, £190 for a Large lot 2 stroke Stihl, £160 for 6x tractor front weights, £160 for a Theodolite work order staff & stand detector, £150 for 2x sets 18ft chains & tighteners and £150 for a Stihl 020T top handle chainsaw.