Spring Farm Machinery Shows rescheduled - here are the new dates

The shows will now be held a short time later in the year, with Balmoral being the first event to go ahead.

The machinery showcase will return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on the 23 and 24 February, Cavan Equestrian Centre on 2 and 3 March and Millstreet, in the Green Glens Arena, on 23 and 24 March.

The shows were originally scheduled to be held in January and early February next year.

The organisers would like to thank everyone for their continued support.

“With the level of enquiries and increased demand we are seeing, we are sure 2022 will our best events to date,” they said.