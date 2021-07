Spring lambs sell to £114.50 at Downpatrick

Spring lambs sold to £114.50, Fat Ewes to £138.00 and Light weight lambs to £4.80ppk.

SPRING LAMBS: Ballycruttle farmer 24kg £114.50, Saintfield farmer 23kg £113.00, Hollybush farmer 28kg £112.00, Scaddy farmer 26kg £109.50, Ballyhossett farmer 23kg £109.00, Clonvaraghan farmer 24kg £109.00, Ballyculter farmer 23kg £107.50, Killyleagh farmer 24kg £107.00, Clough farmer 26kg £106.50, Ballydonety farmer 23kg £105.50, Erenagh farmer 23kg £105.00, Dundrum farmer 23kg £105.00, Burrenreagh farmer 22kg £104.50, Newtownards farmer 24kg £103.00, Ballydugan farmer 22kg £103.00, Bryansford farmer 23kg £103.00, Ballyloughlin farmer 23kg £102.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg £100.00, Woodgrange farmer 22kg £100.00, Dromara farmer 22kg £98.00, Downpatrick farmer 22kg £98.00, Strangford farmer 22kg £96.00, Raholp farmer 21kg £96.00 and 19kg £90.00, Lissoid farmer 21kg £93.50, Castlewellan farmer 20kg £93.00, Clarkhill farmer 21kg £93.00 AND Newcastle farmer 20kg £92.00.

FAT EWES: Teconnaught farmer £138.00 and £127.00, Erenagh farmer £138.00 and £127.00 and £110.00, Saintfield farmer £130.00, Raholp farmer £126.00, Bryansford farmer £125.00, Ballyculter farmer £125.00 and £103.00, Killyleagh farmer £122.00, Scaddy farmer £119.00, Castlewellan farmer £118.00, Dundrum farmer £117.00, Strangford farmer £109.00 AND Newcastle farmer £106.00.

At the Monday night cattle sale on 5th July 2021, there was a good entry of quality cattle. Bullocks peaked at £1410 for a 670kg CH from Hugh Byrne, with heifers at £1380 for a 700kg CH from Cathal Murray. Light weight stores sold to £2.73ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows;

Bullocks: Ballygallum farmer 670kg CH £1410 (2.10ppk) and 640kg CH £1340 (2.08ppk), Castlewellan farmer 544kg CH £1205 (2.22ppk) and 540kg CH £1138 (2.10ppk) and 470kg CH £1130 (2.40ppk), Castlewellan farmer 478kg CH £1180 (2.47ppk) and 490kg CH £1150 (2.35ppk) and 506kg SIL £1140 (2.25ppk) and 440kg LIM £1060 (2.41ppk), Ballygallum farmer 422kg CH £1140 (2.70ppk) and 446kg CH £1060 (2.38ppk) and 424kg CH £1000 (2.36ppk) and 256kg CH £970 (2.73ppk), Farranfad farmer 550kg AA £1130 (2.04ppk) and 486kg SH £985 (2.03ppk) and 480kg SH £975 (2.04ppk) and 530kg SH £880, Ballybrannagh farmer 560kg CH £1090 and 440kg HER £850, Strangford farmer 608kg FR £1080 (1.78ppk) and 550kg AA £900 AND Erenagh farmer 444kg SH £1040 (2.34ppk) and 470kg AA £970 (2.06ppk) and 414kg AA £940 (2.25ppk) and 450kg AA £930 (2.07ppk) and 420kg AA £930 (2.20ppk) and 348kg LIM £820 (2.36ppk).