Spring Stars shine bright at Beatties

Tara Williamson’s , Blue texel ewe lamb selling for 1050gns

Top price of the night at 5700gns went to a March born ewe Dutch Spotted ewe lamb, Artnagullion Elegance from Sophie McAllister from the Artnagullion flock.

She is out of Cromwell Channel a gimmer purchased at Carlisle 2020 for 6000gns. The ewe lamb was sired by Ty-Gwyn Dominant who’s full sisters were sold at Carlisle December 2020 for 4800gns and 4600gns respectively. Online bidding was brisk and Michael Woods of Rostrevor was the purchaser of this exceptional ewe lamb.

Liam Campbell from the Glencloy flock also saw exceptional trade when his first ewe lamb went through the ring sold for 3400gns to Raymond Heigh, however his top price and the second top price of the night was 4100gns for a February born Dutch Spotted ewe lamb which sold to Tony Gallagher, Donegal. Other leading Dutch Spotted ewe lamb prices from the Glencloy flock were 2800gns sold to Ivan McCabe, 2300gns sold to Listymore Farms, 2000gns to Wayne Shields and 1700gns to Luke Turkington. These were all February born ewe lambs sired by Challoch Bearskin. The first lot through the ring was an imported Dutch Spotted ewe sucking a single ewe lamb sired by Glencloy Dancemonkey from Liam, realised 2600gns and travelled to new breeder James Bell, Scotland.

Alastair Gault’s Texel ewe lab sold with recipient ewe for 1500gns

The next Dutch Spotted to sell was a shearling ewe with a ewe lamb at foot also sired by Glencloy Dancemonkey. She was purchased by Jack King, Ballymena. Dutch Spotted ram lambs, again from Liam’s Glencloy flock sold to a top of 1900gns to Raymond Heigh, sired by the renowned Challoch Bearskin. This ram lamb’s full sister sold on the night for 4100gns. Liam sold another ram lamb for 1700gns to Mildred Rutledge, this one was sired by new stock ram Ty-Gwyn Dominant, who also sired the McAllisters top-priced ewe lamb.

Beltex on the night were lead by a very flashy ewe lamb from Kenny Preston, Glenpark Flock. This February born ewe lamb was sired by Ryder Enzo which was purchased by Kenny at Carlisle 2020 for 3000gns and her dam was Broughton Ayla. She travels along with her recipient dam to Ben Lynch, Co. Meath.

This was followed by Elizabeth McAllister who sold a black Beltex gimmer sired by Greenall Dennis the Menace for 1600gns to A & J Carson. Another hogget from the McAllister’s also sired by Greenall Dennis the Menace sold for 1100gns to Martin McAleer.

A single Suffolk entry consisting of a stylish ewe with a ewe lamb at foot from Alastair Gault, Forkins flock sold for 2300gns to Tiago Graca, Portugal. Alastair also led the Texel prices on the night by selling a ewe sucking a February born ewe lamb sired by Proctors Cocktail sold for 1500gns to Christopher Holmes, with another ewe and single March born ewe lamb selling for 1000gns to Jack Duncan, Ballyclare. Texel gimmers sold for a top of 900gns from Alastair to Martin McAleer, with Gary Beacom, Lakeview topping his trade at 700gns to Neil Barclay, Harestone, Scotland.

Top priced Beltex hogget - a black gimmer from Elizabeth McAllister sold for 1600gns to A & J Carson

Tara Williamson had all the Blue Texels entries forward on the night with a stylish January born ewe lamb selling for 1050gns to Andrew Robinson, Tara’s next best ewe lamb was 850gns selling to David Bell. She then went onto sell a further two ewe lambs for 800gns each, one going to the home of Alan Shortt and the other to Gary Smyth. All ewe lambs were sired by the flock’s stock sire Saltire Blue Derek.

All consignors with like to thank all the sponsors and Richard and Selena Beattie and their team for all the work done on the night, and wish all buyers luck with their purchases.

This is the top priced spotted ewe lamb from Sophie McAllister, selling for 5700gns to Michael Woods

Liam Campbell's ewe lamb that sold for 3300gns

Liam Campbell's ewe lamb that sold for 4100gns

Spotted Dutch ewe with a ewe lamb at foot sold from Liam Campbell for 2600gns to Jimmy Bell, Lanark, Scotland