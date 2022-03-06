Spring Virtual Open events at CAFRE

Look no further than the CAFRE Virtual Open Week events for inspiration.

CAFRE offers courses from Certificates to Honours Degrees in Food, Agriculture, Equine and Horticulture as well as a Master’s Degree in Business for the Agri-Food and Rural Enterprise. Courses are available full-time, part-time as well as work-based/Apprenticeships.

CAFRE’s ethos is ‘learning by doing’ and as a result the internationally recognised practical facilities at each of the three campuses are superb. They demonstrate the latest science, technology, innovations and business management techniques for industry. CAFRE students learn in first class facilities and courses are delivered by highly qualified staff.

Students study at CAFRE as they are interested in getting a good job in the agri-food industry at the end of their course. The results speak for themselves – over 95% of graduates gain employment or progress on to higher education within six months of completing their course and 93% would recommend their course to others.

“At the seven Virtual Open Events you will hear directly from Programme Managers, current students and staff what it is like to study at CAFRE,” says Deirdre Cooper, Senior Adviser for CAFRE Student Recruitment.

“Graduates also get the opportunity to tell their story about how a CAFRE qualification launched their career in the agri-food industry. There will also be pre-bookable campus tours for each course area, being held on Friday 11th or Saturday 12th March 2022.”

If you are interested please join the series of Virtual Open Events which will be held on Facebook Live from the Monday 7th – Thursday 10th March 2022, with a different event for each study area. Details of dates and timings of the Virtual Events and campus tours can be found on the CAFRE website homepage.