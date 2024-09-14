Set your sights on the forthcoming Springhill Female Sale staged annually by Graham Foster, with a special guest consignment this year from the Ballynoe House flock of Ian Craig.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All roads lead to Richard Beatties, Glenpark Road, Omagh for this auction on Friday evening, 20 September, at 7pm.

The Springhill selection will feature a number of hand picked gimmers by Springhill Aston Martin, which are carrying in lamb to the 24k Boyo Bravesmansgame, with the ewe lambs also by this highly sought after ram. His progeny have exceeded all expectations to date with ram lambs out of him topping at 10,000guineas this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fosters will also offer a selection of Suffolk ewe lambs to include full sisters to Fosters Six Pack who was purchased by Jack Smyth and Ian Donald for 3600 guineas.

Ian Craig will offer ewe lambs out of the 10k Artnagullion Bandit ram. (Pic: Alfie Shaw)

Ian Craig's Ballynoe House flock are selling from the heart of their highly regarded sheep enterprise to include the entire adult ewe portion of the flock, gimmers in lamb and all of their early born ewe lambs.

This is a real opportunity to tap into proven genetics from Ballynoe House whose stock rams include Castellau Formidable, Knockin Shop, Rockdale Vespasian and Loanend Upper Class. Ian's most recent purchase was the 10k Artnagullion Bandit who's first lambs have proven to be exceptional.

In addition to the pedigree stock going under the hammer, the sale will also include hybrid ewe lambs from Springhill, the majority of which are sired by Kilduff Ethan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This portion of the catalogue has proved to be very popular in recent years with hybrid lambs going on to be highly successful in commercial sheep classes.

The 24k Boyo Bravemansgame is the service sire used for a selection of well bred ewes from Graham Fosters Springhill Charollais flock. (Pic: Freelance)

All stock will be eligible for export to GB and ROI.

Everyone is welcome to the sale on Friday 20th, 7pm or bid with confidence via marteye.

Presale enquiries to auctioneer Richard Beattie 07984694616.