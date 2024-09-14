Springhill and Ballynoe House flocks to stage female sale at Beatties
All roads lead to Richard Beatties, Glenpark Road, Omagh for this auction on Friday evening, 20 September, at 7pm.
The Springhill selection will feature a number of hand picked gimmers by Springhill Aston Martin, which are carrying in lamb to the 24k Boyo Bravesmansgame, with the ewe lambs also by this highly sought after ram. His progeny have exceeded all expectations to date with ram lambs out of him topping at 10,000guineas this season.
The Fosters will also offer a selection of Suffolk ewe lambs to include full sisters to Fosters Six Pack who was purchased by Jack Smyth and Ian Donald for 3600 guineas.
Ian Craig's Ballynoe House flock are selling from the heart of their highly regarded sheep enterprise to include the entire adult ewe portion of the flock, gimmers in lamb and all of their early born ewe lambs.
This is a real opportunity to tap into proven genetics from Ballynoe House whose stock rams include Castellau Formidable, Knockin Shop, Rockdale Vespasian and Loanend Upper Class. Ian's most recent purchase was the 10k Artnagullion Bandit who's first lambs have proven to be exceptional.
In addition to the pedigree stock going under the hammer, the sale will also include hybrid ewe lambs from Springhill, the majority of which are sired by Kilduff Ethan.
This portion of the catalogue has proved to be very popular in recent years with hybrid lambs going on to be highly successful in commercial sheep classes.
All stock will be eligible for export to GB and ROI.
Everyone is welcome to the sale on Friday 20th, 7pm or bid with confidence via marteye.
Presale enquiries to auctioneer Richard Beattie 07984694616.