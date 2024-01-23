News you can trust since 1963
Springing ewes selling from €140 per head to €252 per head at Raphoe Mart

There was a good entry for this week’s sale with a lively trade for all sheep on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Raphoe Mart.
By Darryl Armitage
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 11:47 GMT
Hoggets sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-33kgs.

€90 to €110 for 33-37kgs.

€110 to €130 for 38-43kgs.

€130 to €150 for 44-48kgs.

€150 to €164 for 48-55kgs.

Springing ewes sold from €140/head to €252/head.

Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €228/head.

Next sheep sale will be held on Monday 5th February 2024.

Online sales via Martbids App.