Springing ewes selling from €140 per head to €252 per head at Raphoe Mart
There was a good entry for this week’s sale with a lively trade for all sheep on Monday, January 22, 2024 at Raphoe Mart.
Hoggets sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-33kgs.
€90 to €110 for 33-37kgs.
€110 to €130 for 38-43kgs.
€130 to €150 for 44-48kgs.
€150 to €164 for 48-55kgs.
Springing ewes sold from €140/head to €252/head.
Fat ewes sold from €60/head to a high of €228/head.
Next sheep sale will be held on Monday 5th February 2024.
Online sales via Martbids App.