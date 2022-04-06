Springing heifer tops March Dungannon dairy trade at 3,200gns

Milking heifers peaked at 2,580gns, while cows reached a ceiling of 2,440gns; and springing heifers soared to 3,200gns. In-calf heifers sold to 2,000gns; while young calves sold to a top of 2,120gns.

Topping trade at the March show and sale, sponsored by Chestnutt Animal Feeds, was a springing heifer from a batch of thirteen consigned by the Inch Genetics partnership of Jim Morrison and James Cleland, Downpatrick.

Inch Spring Ivory PLI £265 was sired by Westenrade Altaspring, and is backed by sixteen generations of VG and EX dams. Her dam Inch Benloyal Ivory EX91-2E averaged 9,390kgs at 4.48% butterfat and 3.16% protein in three lactations. This much-admired springing heifer is due in May, and is in-calf to sexed Seagull Bay Applejax.

End of an era as the final part of the Killane dispersal was held at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale. The Perry family, Austin, David, Beatrice, David jnr, Richard, and Anne Smyth, are pictured with Killane Zazzle Roberta 71 PLI £686 sold for 2,120gns. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The collective entry of springing heifers peaked at 2,580gns, paid to Ronald McLean and Sons, Donaghmore, for Relough Batman Elisa PLI £539. Sired by Sandy Valley I Batman, she is bred from Relough Mayday Elisa VG-2yr who gave 13,146kgs at 3.71% butterfat and 3.38% protein in her first lactation. Calved five weeks, this heifer is a potential ninth generation VG or EX female.

Judge Josh Ebron, manager at the Richardson family’s 110-cow Annaghmore Herd, awarded the championship ribbons to the calved heifer, Hilltara Yamaska Mary PLI £360 exhibited by Sam and John McCormick, Bangor. Sired by Westcoast Yamaska, she was bred from Hilltara Markus Mary. Calved almost six weeks, she came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,340gns.

“There was a good show of quality stock, with Holstein females to suit pedigree breeders and commercial herd owners. The champion is a youthful heifer, well balanced, and has the potential of a good cow maker,” explained Josh Ebron.

Following close behind at 2,300gns was Burnhill Charley Athena PLI £296 bred by Charlie Weir, Waringstown. Sired by DG Charley, her dam was Burnhill Navaroo Athena VG86.

Honourable mention at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale was Newry Montana Darkey VG PLI £266 bred by Jim Stevenson, Kilkeel. Making the presentation are judge Josh Ebron, Annaghmore; and sponsor David Dunlop, Chestnutt Animal Feeds. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Also selling at 2,300gns was the Bomaz Skywalker daughter Hilltara Skywalker Apple PLI £565 from the McCormick family. Her dam Hilltara Alltime Apple GP averaged 8,984kgs at 3.93% butterfat and 3.47% protein in three lactations.

ABS Crimson was behind the breeding of Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Crimson Tury PLI £469. She attracted a bid of 2,280gns.

Also selling at 2,280gns was Charlie Weir’s Burnhill Stardust Kylie; followed at 2,260gns by Modelfarm Hartley Moolisa PLI £407 bred by Agnew Bros, Caledon.

The monthly dairy auction hosted a major reduction sale from Jim and Charlotte Stevenson’s noted Newry herd based at Kilkeel. This offering peaked at 2,440gns, realised by the second calver Newry Montana Barbie VG86 2yr PLI £294. Sired by IHG Montana, she was bred from Gillespy Barbie EX92 2E. This tenth generation VG or EX cow, gave 10,222kgs at 3.64% butterfat and 2.99% protein in her first lactation.

Looking through the catalogue for the March Dungannon Dairy Sale are sponsor David Dunlop, Chestnutt Animal Feeds; and judge Josh Ebron, Annaghmore. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Stevenson family also realised 2,280gns for the potential fifth generation EX Newry Haize Barbie PLI £536. She was by Mr DDS Rubi Haze, and bred from Newry Superstyle F Barbie EX92-2E.

Also selling at 2,280gns was the day’s reserve champion Newry Superhero A Barbie VG2yr PLI £313. An Endco Superhero daughter, her dam was Newry Aftershock H Barbie. She calved her second in January, and produced 10,086kgs at 3.73% butterfat and 3.14% protein in her first lactation.

The honourable mention award winner Newry Montana Darkey VG PLI £266 sold for 1,780gns.

Josh Ebron added: “The reserve champion is a powerful young cow with a great future ahead of her; while the honourable mention prize winner has a lovely frame and a nice snug udder.”

Jim Stevenson, Kilkeel, won the reserve championship at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale with Newry Superhero A Barbie VG2yr PLI £313. Included are judge Josh Ebron; and sponsor David Dunlop, Chestnutt Animal Feeds.. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Newry reduction sale included an entry of heifer calves. They topped at 1,100gns, realised by Newry Konrad Barbie PLI £508. A Peak Konrad daughter, she is backed by eight generations of VG and EX dams, and is bred from Newry Superhero Barbie 2 VG88 who gave 11,075kgs at 4.29% butterfat and 3.57% protein in her second lactation.

Youngstock peaked at 1,400gns, realised by the May 2021 heifer Newry Haze S Barbie PLI £355. Next best at 1,320gns was the December 2020 born Newry Taz F Barbie PLI £415, a potential fifth generation EX.

The collective entry of fresh calved cows peaked at 2,180gns, paid to Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, for Carrowcroft Perseus Marty PLI £427 GP83-2yr. This Westcoast Perseus daughter produced 8,440kgs at 4.38% butterfat and 3.66% protein in her first lactation.

Next best at 2,140gns was Hilltara Achiever Apple GP83-2yr PLI £534 bred by Sam and John McCormick.

The Dungannon saleyard also played host to the final part of Austin and David Perry’s Killane dispersal.

Leading the Perry family’s offering at 2,120gns was the five-month-old heifer calf Killane Zazzle Roberta 71 PLI £686. Sired by Peak Altazazzle, her dam is Killane Recoil Roberta 69 – Dungannon champion in October 2021 and sold to Beechlodge Herd for 2,600gns.

David Dunlop, Chestnutt Animal Feeds, sponsor, congratulates Sam McCormick, Bangor, on winning the supreme championship at the March Dungannon Dairy Sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The five-month-old polled calf Killane Riverbend Roberta PP 72 PLI £463 sold for 1,800gns. A Winstar Riverbend PP daughter, she is bred from Killane Hotspot Roberta 70 GP.

The served heifer Killane Batman Tina 21 PLI £496 attracted a bid of 2,000gns. Sired by Sandy Valley I Batman, she is bred from Killane Topshot Tina 20.

Yearling heifers peaked at 1,450gns, realised by Killane Zarek Elegance 59 PLI £464. Sired by Peak Altazarek, her dam is Killane Magictouch Elegance 56 VG87 – sold to Lougherne Herd for 2,400gns at Dungannon in January 2021.

Next best at 1,420gns was the January 2021 born Killane Zarek Pretty Pat 253 PLI £482.

Prize winners included:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and champion, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Yamaska Mary by Westcoast Yamaska; 2, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Aiden Lulu by Hilltara Aiden; 3, Charlie Weir, Burnhill Omen Betinna by Redhouse 1614 Omen; 4, Sam and John McCormick, Hilltara Delta Maude by EDG Delta 852.

Cow in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, SJ and C Stevenson, Newry Superhero A Barbie VG2yr by Endco Superhero; 2, and honourable mention, SJ and C Stevenson, Newry Montana Darkey VG by IHG Montana.