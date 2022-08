Springing heifers selling to £1810 at Rathfriland

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Topped to £450 for Limousin heifer calf for a Banbridge farmer.

Weanling calves sold to £940 for a 426k Charolais heifer from Ballyroney farmer.

Fat cows topped £1510 for 750k Charolais, cows and calves topped £1410.

Breeding bulls topped £1700.

Springing heifers topped £1810.

Dairy maiden heifer topped £1100.

Heifers topped £1510 for 644k Belgian Blue.

Bullocks topped at £1570 for 684k Shorthorn.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £360, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £315, Aberdeen Angus at £270, Mayobridge farmer Limousin at £250, Limousin at £240, Saintfield farmer Aberdeen Angus at £230, Aberdeen Angus at £230, Newtownards farmer Friesian at £190, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus at £175,

Heifer calves

Banbridge farmer Limousin at £450, Limousin at £450, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £370, Aberdeen Angus at £325, Saintfield farmer Belgian Blue at £300, Belgian Blue at £300, Aberdeen Angus at £290 and Belgian Blue at £285,

Weanling male calves

Rathfriland farmer Charolais 268k at £700 (262), Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 310k at £780 (252), Ballyroney farmer Charolais 362k at £870 (241), Maze farmer Belted Gallaway 386k at £920 (238), Rathfriland farmer Charolais 280k at £650 (232), Maze farmer Belted Gallaway 386k at £920, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 462k at £900, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 362k at £870, Leitrim farmer Belgian Blue 424k at £860, Ballymartin farmer Aberdeen Angus 402k at £820, Dromore farmer Aberdeen Angus 420k at £820, Aberdeen Angus 310k at £780, Castlewellan farmer Hereford 378k at £750, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 268k at £700 and Castlewellan farmer Charolais 336k at £690.

Weanling heifer calves

Ballyroney farmer Belgian Blue 426k at £940, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 436k at £880, Maze farmer Aberdeen Angus 460k at £850, Leitrim farmer Limousin 402k at £820, Kilkeel farmer Belgian Blue 344k at £760, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 402k at £760, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 324k at £730, Newcastle farmer Aberdeen Angus 352k at £690, Rathfriland farmer Charolais 308k at £690 and Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus 374k at £660.

Fat cows

Fat cow sold to a flying trade, Banbridge farmer Charolais 750k at £1510, Dromara farmer Aberdeen Angus 570k at £770, Dromara farmer Friesian 472k at £650 and Rathfriland farmer Montbeliarde 490k at £540.

Cows and calves

Lisburn farmer Charolais springing heifer at £1810 and Lisburn farmer Hereford cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £1410.

Breeding bulls

Dromara farmer Hereford at £1700.

Dairy stock maiden heifers

Dromara farmer £1100, £1090, £1070 and £980.

Store heifers

Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 644k at £1510 (235), Belgian Blue 584k at £1270 (218), Gilford farmer Limousin 600k at £1250 (209), Armagh farmer Fleckvieh 468k at £960 (205), Fleckvieh 478k at £980 (205), Banbridge farmer Belgian Blue 644k at £1510, Belgian Blue 584k at £1270, Gilford farmer Limousin 600k at £1250, Rathfriland farmer Belgian Blue 622k at £1250, Rathfriland farmer Montbeliarde 602k at £1190, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 524k at £1050, Armagh farmer Fleckvieh 478k at £980, Fleckvieh 468k at £960, Rathfriland farmer Aberdeen Angus 506k at £940 and Portadown farmer Limousin 482k at £860.

Bullocks

Hillsborough farmer Charolais 472k at £1250 (265), Limousin 432k at £1110 (256), Limousin 510k at £1290 (253), Charolais 480k at £1200 (250), Newry farmer Charolais 504k at £1190 (236), Mayobridge farmer Shorthorn 684k at £1570, Shorthorn 720k at £1540, Shorthorn 694k at £1470, Hillsborough farmer Limousin 510k at £1290, Kilkeel farmer Limousin 578k at £1280, Hereford 594k at £1250, Hillsborough farmer Charolais 472k at £1250, Ballyroney farmer Charolais 542k at £1250 and Rathfriland farmer Friesian 662k at £1240.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw good show of stock and lambs selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade this week again.

Castlewellan farmer topped the sale at £5.12 a kilo for 12.7kg at £65.

Fat ewes topped at £151 for a Texel ewe from a Warrenpoint farmer.

More ewes over the £130 mark this week with plainer ewes from £110 to £120.

Spring lambs

Katesbridge farmer 23.9k at £110, Kilcoo farmer 25.9k at £107, Hilltown farmer 24.5kg at £107, Loughgall farmer 24k at £107, Dromore farmer 22.9k at £106.50, Rathfriland farmer 24.8kg at £105, Ballynahinch farmer 23.6kg at £104, Armagh farmer 22kg at £104, Castlewellan farmer 22.6kg at £104 and Ballynahinch farmer 23.6kg at £104.

Fat ewes

Warrenpoint farmer: £151, Rathfriland farmer: at £147, Greencastle farmer at £138, Mayobridge farmer at £137, at £136, Banbridge farmer at £131, Annalong farmer at £125, Banbridge farmer at £117, Newtownards farmer at £117 and Kilkeel farmer at £116.

Breeding ewes - £192, £188, £185, £185, £182 and £180.