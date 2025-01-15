St Mary’s Secondary School students are ‘Rooting for Success’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from St Mary’s Secondary School Mallow excel at BT Young Scientist 2025 with award-winning Ag-Science project using total leaf-area as a predictive tool for determining below-ground growth of selected root-crop plants.

Alvy Fitzgerald, Anna Duggan, Leah O’Sullivan from St Mary’s Secondary School Mallow emerged triumphant at the recent BT Young Scientist with the prestigious Teagasc Special Award and 1st Junior Group in the Biological and Ecological category for their outstanding scientific achievements.

The winning project, titled An Investigation into using Total Leaf-Area as a predictive tool for determining below-ground biomass at all stages in the growth of selected Root-Crop Plants showcased the students’ dedication, creativity, and passion for scientific inquiry in agricultural research. Their teamwork showcased not only their academic skills but also their talent for tackling real-world problems with creative solutions.

The BT Young Scientist took place from Thursday 9th to Saturday 11th January, attracting over 1,000 participants from schools across the island of Ireland, providing a platform for young minds to explore and showcase their talents in the field of science.

Director of Teagasc, Professor Frank O’Mara, presenting the winners of the Teagasc Special Award to recipients Alvy Fitzgerald, Anna Duggan, Leah O’Sullivan of St Mary’s Secondary School Mallow at the recent BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2025

The team worked tirelessly to develop and present their project under the guidance of their teacher Rory Coote.

Their project stood out for its thorough research, experimental methodology, and the potential impact in improving the efficiency and sustainability of root crop farming.

Alvy Fitzgerald shared how the team was amazed by the accuracy of their model in predicting plant growth.

“We used a drone to scan the leaf area this year, instead of the manual method we tried last year,” added teammate Anna Duggan.

The idea for their project stemmed from a first-year science class, where they learned about photosynthesis and grew curious about the connection between leaf size and root crop growth.

“A future in agricultural science is definitely on the horizon,” said Leah O’Sullivan, reflecting the team's passion and enthusiasm for their innovative work.

The Teagasc Special Award, presented by the director of Teagasc, Professor Frank O’Mara, recognises the project that best demonstrates a thorough understanding of the science of agricultural or food production.

The students will also be invited to visit one of the Teagasc sites to learn more about our work in this area.

“The students should be incredibly proud of their remarkable achievements, and we wish them continued success in their scientific journeys,” said Professor O’Mara.

“Their dedication, curiosity, and passion for scientific discovery are truly inspiring. This accomplishment not only showcases the exceptional talent within their school but also underscores their commitment to addressing real-world challenges in agriculture and food research.”