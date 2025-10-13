St Paul’s Parish Church, Gilford, to hold autumn fayre
St Paul’s Parish Church, Gilford, is holding an Autumn Fayre on Saturday, 25th October 2025.
This event commences from 10.00 am – 3.00 pm. Various stalls and refreshments will be available in our refurbished Church Hall. There will also be a chance to win a large food hamper.
This event provides an opportunity for anyone who wants to start Christmas shopping or enjoy a wee day out.
Please come along and support the event. All proceeds are in aid of the Church Hall Project Fund.
Everyone is very welcome at the Church Hall, Dunbarton Street, Gilford.