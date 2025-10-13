St Paul’s Parish Church, Gilford, to hold autumn fayre

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:31 BST
St Paul’s Parish Church, Gilford, is holding an Autumn Fayre on Saturday, 25th October 2025.

This event commences from 10.00 am – 3.00 pm. Various stalls and refreshments will be available in our refurbished Church Hall. There will also be a chance to win a large food hamper.

Most Popular

This event provides an opportunity for anyone who wants to start Christmas shopping or enjoy a wee day out.

Please come along and support the event. All proceeds are in aid of the Church Hall Project Fund.

Everyone is very welcome at the Church Hall, Dunbarton Street, Gilford.

News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice