St Paul’s Parish Church, Gilford, to hold autumn fayre

St Paul’s Parish Church, Gilford, is holding an Autumn Fayre on Saturday, 25th October 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event commences from 10.00 am – 3.00 pm. Various stalls and refreshments will be available in our refurbished Church Hall. There will also be a chance to win a large food hamper.

This event provides an opportunity for anyone who wants to start Christmas shopping or enjoy a wee day out.

Please come along and support the event. All proceeds are in aid of the Church Hall Project Fund.

Everyone is very welcome at the Church Hall, Dunbarton Street, Gilford.