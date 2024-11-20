Stabbed in the back

dfdf

FARMERS turned out in their thousands this week to show their disgust at the recent Budget and to draw up the battle lines in a campaign they simply must win.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Showing their dignity, steadfastness, and determination, they put down markers, both within Northern Ireland but also nationally at Westminster, that they are prepared to go the distance to defeat this attack on the very future of farm families.

The biggest gathering was in London on Tuesday, attended by farmers from England, Scotland, Wales and, of course, Northern Ireland, to push home to MPs on the doorsteps of Parliament the injustices and failings of the proposed changes to Agricultural Property Relief and Business Property Relief.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFU president Tom Bradshaw, addressing the mass protest, described the government’s Budget as “nothing short of a stab in the back”.

The new taxes were the “straw which broke the camel’s back for farming,” he said.

“We know what this means for our families, for our children, for our future. We know the horrendous pressure it is putting on older farmers worried sick. It’s wrong on every level and, just as bad, it won’t achieve what ministers want it to anyway.

“Far from catching wealthy homeowners with a bit of land, the Treasury’s mangling of the data means those people will generally not be affected. It’s the farms producing this country’s food, which are more valuable assets, that are caught in the eye of the storm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The irony that this asset wealth will never become actual wealth unless farms are broken up or sold – kicking the legs out from under Britain’s food security – is a bitter one. And they will need to be broken up or sold, because farmers simply won’t have the money to pay this tax any other way.”

Mr Bradshaw warned the government that this week’s demonstrations were only the start of the fight for justice.

“It may be that ministers think today will be “it”, that we’ll get tired and they can just wait this out. Well farmers may get tired, but as every one of you in this room knows, they don’t give up. We won’t give up. We won’t stop fighting this nationally or locally, in every constituency. If they don’t realise that, they really don’t know farmers at all.”

On Monday evening, more than 6,000 local farmers and landowners gathered at the Eikon Exhibition Centre, near Lisburn, for a rally organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UFU president William Irvine told them: “The decision we’re facing on APR is nothing short of devastating. It affects everyone, from the youngest child to the eldest member of our community, and it will shape the future of rural NI. This is not a one off hit on our businesses, it will threaten every generation in the future.”

The government was attempting to deceive people about the damage the new Budget measure would inflict, twisting the numbers to make it appear less destructive than it actually was, he said.

Mr Irvine went on: “The Labour government is out of touch with the realities of farming, and we’re here to put the record straight and let them know that in no uncertain terms is this acceptable.

“It’s not just our farms on the line. This impacts our food security, the lifeblood of our rural economy, and the very communities we cherish. Retailers are estimating this Budget will cost them an additional £100 million. Where do you think they’ll make up for that? Right down the supply chain, on our backs. Rising costs, tight margins, higher wages – it’s all stacking up against us, and it’s unsustainable.”