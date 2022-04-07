Staff and students deeply saddened by death of 21-year-old Lee Usher
Staff and students at CAFRE are ‘deeply saddened’ following the tragic death of student Lee Usher.
Lee, who was just 21 years of age, died following a road traffic collision in Cookstown yesterday afternoon.
The young Portadown man was a Food Business Management Degree student at Loughry Campus.
CAFRE commented: “Lee will be sadly missed by everyone at Loughry.
“Our condolences go to Lee’s family and friends at this very sad time.”
One tribute read: “A pleasure to be around, both in and out of the classroom, Lee will be missed by many and remembered by all at Loughry Campus.”
Lee sadly passed away at the scene of the collision, which involved a vehicle recovery lorry.
The police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Sergeant Joanne Boyd commented: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Tullywiggan Road area shortly before 3.45pm. “The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane.
“The road was closed for some time but has since reopened. “Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22. “We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage,” she added. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/