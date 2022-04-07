Staff and students deeply saddened by death of 21-year-old Lee Usher

Lee, who was just 21 years of age, died following a road traffic collision in Cookstown yesterday afternoon.

The young Portadown man was a Food Business Management Degree student at Loughry Campus.

CAFRE commented: “Lee will be sadly missed by everyone at Loughry.

Lee Usher

“Our condolences go to Lee’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

One tribute read: “A pleasure to be around, both in and out of the classroom, Lee will be missed by many and remembered by all at Loughry Campus.”

Lee sadly passed away at the scene of the collision, which involved a vehicle recovery lorry.

The police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. Sergeant Joanne Boyd commented: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Tullywiggan Road area shortly before 3.45pm. “The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane.