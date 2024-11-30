Star quality breeding progeny for Ballymena

Returning to Ballymena Livestock Market on Saturday, December 21 with approximately 80 In-lamb gimmers on offer are Northern Stars consignors local breeders Richard Henderson, Alastair & Jack Gault, Eugene Branagan, Mark Priestley and Roger & Ivanna Strawbridge.

Also joining them this year are well known local breeders Andrew Moses, Adrian Liggett, John Trimble, David Wilson, Martin Warnock, Sam McAuley with a special consignment of Ballyhivistock ewe lambs.

The Ballyhivistock Flock of Christine and the late Robert Calvin are putting forward 5 of their top ewe lambs at this year’s sale as a special guest consignment. These ewe lambs are daughters of Sportsmans Cannon Ball, Largy Frank The Tank and Sportsmans Daredevil.

The favourite, Lot 1, is out of a Garngour Challenger dam which made 2100gns at the Ballyhivistock Dispersal sale.

Forkins Hotshot, a Strathbogie Gypsy King son

Ballynahone Texels offer up gimmers from champion blood lines within the Flock. He presents daughters of Largy Fanucci, a Sportsmans Cannonball son, male champion RUAS 2022 and Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughters all in lamb to Strathbogie Gypsy King and Douganhill Gangster.

Forkins and Cherryvale offer daughters of 10K Charben Fantastic and 15K Rhaeadr Entrepreneur son, Haymount Fancy That, also in lamb to Gypsy King and Gangster.

Tamnamoney and Lynbrooke offer daughters of NI Texel Senior Stock Ram award winner, Ballynahone Foreman again in lamb to Gypsy King and Gangster.

Ballynahone Foreman is a Garngour Emerald son out of Scotsmans Avicci dam with his granddam the 19K Ballynahone gimmer sold Northern Stars 2017.

Seaforde RUAS Champion 2024 from Mark Priestley

Joint owned 100K Gypsy King is a son of Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey Dam and was the Reserve Overall Champion at the Royal Highland Show and Champion Lanark 2023.

Douganhill Gangster is a 10K Coniston Equinox son and grandson to 350K Sportsmans Double Diamond.

This lamb was Champion Junior Stock Ram NI Flock Competition 2023 and Male Champion and Reserve overall Armagh National Show 2024.

Breeding females for confirmation and carcass quality for the last 40years, the Blackstown Flock have claimed success at many major shows and sales, breeding females to 5000gns.

They offer some of their select Midlock Firefly daughters for sale in lamb to Forkins Hotshot, a Strathbogie Gypsy King son.

The Corbo flock (est.1998) are fortunate to offer select females from their top female breeding lines out of 32k Hexel Fan Club who has bred lambs till 26k and 20k and bred the All Ireland Champion female. Gimmers are in-lamb to 18k Oberstown Hercules, a 28K Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants grandson and joint owned 10k Ballymena Champion Forkins Hawkeye.

Their Ewe lamb consignment are 15k Mullan Game Changer daughters, with one being a full sister to 10k Hotshot sold to Drumcon Flock.

The consignment from the Curley Flock are mainly sired by 20K Auldhouseburn Fandabidozi which has been one of their most consistent breeding rams used in the flock to date. The gimmers forward were part of the 1st prize Small Flock and overall Reserve Champion Flock NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Flock competition 2024.

These in-lamb females come in lamb to NI National Sale Champion, Forkins Hawkeye, a 100K Strathbogie Gypsy King son, purchased jointly for 10K.

Firgrove Texels are delighted to offer select females from their award winning NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Small Flock Ewe Lambs 2023 at this year’s sale. Their gimmers are mainly in lamb to Teiglium Fire Cracker, the much admired sire of Firgrove High Flyer 2.8K NI National Sale 2024.

The Largy consignment consists of two of their favourite gimmers, a 24K Rhaeadr Entrepreneur daughter and an 11K Haddo Fabio daughter in lamb to joint owned 4K Drumcon Head of State, a Strathbogie Gypsy King son. Also presenting gimmers in lamb to Drumcon Head of State is Mark Priestley Seaforde Flock.

Seaforde have had a successful year at Shows with the highlight claiming Balmoral Male Champion, Female Champion and Overall Breed Champion. Their NI National Sale Female Champion sold for the top price 7500gns.

The Straidarran Flock is well known among the Texel community, with three strong gimmers forward from the best bloodlines in the flock by Rhaeadr Entrepreneur and Forkins Egypt. Again they come in lamb to this year’s NI National Sale Champion, Forkins Hawkeye.

Whitepark Flock also join the Northern Stars this year and offer up their consignment of Ballynahone Foreman daughters in lamb to Douganhill Gangster.

Ballynahone Ewe Lamb Consignment from Richard Henderson

The Northern Stars In-Lamb promises availability to invest in progeny from some of the top breeding lines in Texels, with sheep eligible for export to EU and GB. Images of gimmers on offer, sires and service sires can be viewed on line on the Northern Stars FB page and the sale catalogue will be available for download from the Texel Society webpage www.texel.co.uk or the Mart office Tel 028 2563 3470.

The market will be open to pre-sale viewing and on-line bidding will be available through Marteye.