Starlet shines in Balmoral showring
The rearranged 2021 Balmoral Show has been a great one for the local Hereford breeders with 29 entries from 10 exhibitors. Not only in the breed classes but in the Interbreeds the breed performed well placing highly in most competitions.
Judge Jeff Thomas from Cornwall and breeder of Devon cattle found his Supreme Champion in the shape of the 2015 born Solpoll 1 Starlet M19, shown with her strong heifer calf at foot from John & William McMordie. She is the forth Panmure 1 Henry daughter to win Balmoral Show. Jeff described her as a “good strong powerful cow with real style. She has bred and fed a real good calf”.
Not just a show cow, she also was dam of the Reserve Female Champion Starlet T4. This 23 month old is a daughter of Solpoll 1 Promoter and was a class winner at Virtual Calf Show last year.
The Male & Reserve Champion was also the Junior Champion, the March 2020 born Solpoll 1 Triumph. A son of the Moeskaer Mentos he was much admired and judge Jeff Thomas commented “he is a good type of bull, has excellent feet, thick and full on plates and nice across his top”
The final Championship position was filled by the Senior Bull Class Winner the January 2018 born Solpoll 1 Real Good, an ET son of NBG The Wonderer of a Panmure 1 Henry sired cow. Rounding off and excellent show day for John & William McMordie they also took first place in the group of 3.
Stephen Cherry took the youngest heifer class and the Reserve Junior Championship with Ballypallady 1 Tigerlilly, a January born Dorepoll 1 Chinook daughter. Magheraknock Niki S2 from David Smyth won the remaining female class with his March 2019 born Free Town Mentor daughter.
Marcus Murdock took the pairs class with a pair sired by Romany 1 Lawbreaker.
In the Interbreed Competitions the Supreme Champion, Starlet M19 placed 3rd in the Individual Champion of Champions, judge John Elliot commented “that all three females put on a maternal masterclass and on another day the Hereford could have been won the show”.
Solpoll 1 Triumph placed Native & Interbreed Beef Performance Bull Champion with Solpoll 1 Starlet T4 placed Native & Reserve Interbreed Beef Performance Heifer.
Marcus Murdock’s pair of heifers placed 2nd in the exhibitor bred pairs.
The Native Interbreed Pair (both from J & W McMordie) and Group of 3 (McMordie & Cherry) both placed 3rd with a 1st place in the final class of the week the Native Team of 5, consisting of cattle from Haire, McMordie, Murdock, Cherry & McMordie.