Starlet shines in Balmoral showring

Native Bred Class winner was by a Hereford Sire exhibited by JCB Commercials

Judge Jeff Thomas from Cornwall and breeder of Devon cattle found his Supreme Champion in the shape of the 2015 born Solpoll 1 Starlet M19, shown with her strong heifer calf at foot from John & William McMordie. She is the forth Panmure 1 Henry daughter to win Balmoral Show. Jeff described her as a “good strong powerful cow with real style. She has bred and fed a real good calf”.

Not just a show cow, she also was dam of the Reserve Female Champion Starlet T4. This 23 month old is a daughter of Solpoll 1 Promoter and was a class winner at Virtual Calf Show last year.

The Male & Reserve Champion was also the Junior Champion, the March 2020 born Solpoll 1 Triumph. A son of the Moeskaer Mentos he was much admired and judge Jeff Thomas commented “he is a good type of bull, has excellent feet, thick and full on plates and nice across his top”

Ballypallady 1 Tigerlilly Reserve Junior Champion from Stephen Cherry

The final Championship position was filled by the Senior Bull Class Winner the January 2018 born Solpoll 1 Real Good, an ET son of NBG The Wonderer of a Panmure 1 Henry sired cow. Rounding off and excellent show day for John & William McMordie they also took first place in the group of 3.

Stephen Cherry took the youngest heifer class and the Reserve Junior Championship with Ballypallady 1 Tigerlilly, a January born Dorepoll 1 Chinook daughter. Magheraknock Niki S2 from David Smyth won the remaining female class with his March 2019 born Free Town Mentor daughter.

Marcus Murdock took the pairs class with a pair sired by Romany 1 Lawbreaker.

In the Interbreed Competitions the Supreme Champion, Starlet M19 placed 3rd in the Individual Champion of Champions, judge John Elliot commented “that all three females put on a maternal masterclass and on another day the Hereford could have been won the show”.

Solpoll 1 Real Good was Reseve Male Champion from John and William McMordie

Solpoll 1 Triumph placed Native & Interbreed Beef Performance Bull Champion with Solpoll 1 Starlet T4 placed Native & Reserve Interbreed Beef Performance Heifer.

Marcus Murdock’s pair of heifers placed 2nd in the exhibitor bred pairs.

The Native Interbreed Pair (both from J & W McMordie) and Group of 3 (McMordie & Cherry) both placed 3rd with a 1st place in the final class of the week the Native Team of 5, consisting of cattle from Haire, McMordie, Murdock, Cherry & McMordie.

David Smyth with his Class winner Mageraknock Niki S2

Reserve Female Champion from John and William McMordie was Solpoll 1?Starlett T4

Reserve Sumpreme and Overall Male Champion was Solpoll 1 Triumph from John and William McMordie