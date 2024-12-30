Start your engines for another day of protest

ANOTHER day of action against the government’s Inheritance Tax changes is planned for later this month – with hundreds of tractors expected to take to Northern Ireland’s streets. THE Ulster Farmers’ UnionAs part of a UK wide day of action on Saturday 25 January in protest against the Inheritance Tax changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief, the Ulster Farmers’ Union is holding six tractor runs, one in each county, in Northern Ireland.

Organised by the Ulster Farmers’ Union for Saturday, January 25, it will see six tractor runs – one in each county – and ties in with a nationwide protest being held that day.

NFU, NFU Scotland and NFU Cymru will also be holding events in their regions in a solid display of unity and strength in opposition to the devastating changes to Agricultural and Business Property Relief that threatens the very existence of many farms.

The demonstrations are part of a wider plan to highlight the detrimental damage that the family farm tax will have in the lead up to the government’s spring statement in March – with the UK farming unions demanding formal changes to their plans.

While the activity taking place across all parts of the UK is likely to differ slightly, the key unified message is the same: unless the government halts its deeply-flawed family farm tax proposals, they will damage and threaten family farms and, in turn, undermine UK food production.

UFU president William Irvine said: “I urge our UFU members to participate in their local rally and be part of this collective effort. Almost half of NI family farms could be affected by APR and BPR and we must make it crystal clear to the Labour government that we are not backing down on this issue. These rallies are simply the next step, with more action to follow in the lead up to the spring statement.

“Government need to take a long hard look at what they are on the brink of doing and fully grasp the consequences of what the changes to APR and BPR will do, not only to UK farming, but to UK society.

“Having access to high-quality nutritious food is critical to our wellbeing, and yet the Labour government continues to play with fire. NI produces enough food to feed over 10 million people, six million of whom are in Britain, and we export local produce to the Republic of Ireland and beyond. The family farm tax as it stands will destroy our agri-food industry, everything we have built up over decades.

“The UFU, alongside the other UK farming unions, are committed to doing whatever it takes until government does what is right for farm families and rural communities.”

Mr Irvine, in his New Year message, emphasised the union’s determination to face down the government on its inheritance tax changes.

“We will not accept policies that will hinder succession planning or drive a wedge between generations of farmers. Our focus will be on protecting what matters most to you – your livelihoods, your families, and your future. Farming is more than a business; it’s a way of life.”

The UFU President said farmers had again shown astounding resilience and determination in the face of the challenges the past year had thrown at them.

“The uncertainty surrounding the recent tax changes announced by the new Labour government, in particular the proposed removal of Agricultural Property Relief (APR), has caused deep concern for many,” he said.

“These changes threaten to undermine the viability of farms, and our ability to pass family farms on to the next generation. Both of which jeopardies our future and way of life that is at the core of our rural heritage.

“Rest assured, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has been unwavering in its response to APR. We have lobbied intensively, making it clear to government ministers and policymakers about the catastrophic consequences these proposals will have on farm families.

“We are working in collaboration with our counterparts across the UK to ensure our collective voice is heard loud and clear. The message is simple: farming is not just an asset, it is a livelihood and a cornerstone of our economy, environment and communities, and we will do whatever it takes to protect it.”

Mr Irvine said the broader tax reforms announced in Labour’s autumn budget were equally as worrying as they create additional financial strain for farm families.

The union said it will share more information regarding the specific details about the NI tractors rallies and th e locations sh ortly, including how members can get involved.