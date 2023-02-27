News you can trust since 1963
Statement on poultry classes at Balmoral Show 2023

The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has said it is “disappointed” to announce that there will be no poultry classes at this year’s Balmoral Show.

By Joanne Knox
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

This decision has been taken due to the continued ban on poultry gatherings.

DAERA has confirmed that the risk of incursion of HPAI H5 in wild birds in Great Britain is still very high.

Show organisers do, however, plan to host a small display of birds from the same flock during the four days of the show.

This year’s Balmoral Show, in partnership with Ulster Bank, will take place from 10-13 May 2023.

