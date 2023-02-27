Statement on poultry classes at Balmoral Show 2023
The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society has said it is “disappointed” to announce that there will be no poultry classes at this year’s Balmoral Show.
This decision has been taken due to the continued ban on poultry gatherings.
DAERA has confirmed that the risk of incursion of HPAI H5 in wild birds in Great Britain is still very high.
Show organisers do, however, plan to host a small display of birds from the same flock during the four days of the show.